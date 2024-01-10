Here are Delaware rainfall totals for the past 24 hours; Hockessin leads with 2+ inches

Rain began falling late Tuesday morning throughout Delaware, according to Delaware Environmental Observing System monitors. By 8:30 p.m., Hockessin had recorded the most rain of the Delaware monitors: 2.04 inches.

The heaviest rain is expected from 8 p.m. until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

New Castle County is under a flood warning. The threat of river flooding continues Wednesday and beyond for the region, according to the weather service.

Thousands of Delawareans are without power because of the storm.

Here are the latest rainfall totals for Delaware.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How many inches of rain have fallen today in Delaware? See map, chart