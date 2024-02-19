Delaware ranks as one of the best states for solar installation

Delaware has been ranked as one of the top three states in the country for harnessing solar power.

ConsumerAffairs, which conducts research-based consumer guides, compiled a list of the best states to install solar energy based on average electricity prices, installation costs, solar policies and other incentives available in each state.

Based on Delaware’s relatively low cost of installation and the availability of rebates, tax credits and other money-saving opportunities, Delaware snagged the report’s third-best solar landscape in the country. Only Hawaii and Nevada had higher rankings.

Here’s what to know about Delaware’s solar scene.

Winter and your wallet: How to save energy and money this winter in Delaware and where to go for help

Delaware ranks 3rd best in solar power favorability

Dover's SUN Park has a field of solar panels.

According to the report, Delaware has relatively low installation costs (an average cost of $2.85 per watt) compared to other states.

The average system in Delaware is around $24,510. With tax credits in place, this price goes down to around $17,100. Over the course of 25 years, around the average lifespan of solar panels, the estimated savings are around $29,000 in Delaware.

Statewide and utility programs and policies also favor households who choose to go solar.

Delaware’s energy costs are among the country’s highest, which means households have more to gain from switching to solar energy.

Offshore in 2024: What to expect in this year on the development of offshore wind energy in Delaware

How to save money in Delaware

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and guests walk around the rows of solar panels in Newport as they gather at a press conference and signing held Wednesday afternoon announcing that New Castle County will create new rules to allow large scale solar farms in the county and a company wants to put one near Middletown.

Federal tax credits are available that cover 30% of the project’s cost until 2032. According to the report, the average amount of tax credit per household in Delaware is $7,353.

For example, lower- and moderate-income Delawareans may be eligible for free or heavily discounted solar panels. Delaware residents interested in installing solar panels on their homes can also get a loan through Energize Delaware for 70% of the project’s cost with an interest rate of about 4%.

DEC has grants for installing solar and wind energy, fuel cells and water heaters. The amounts range depending on the project.

Other utility companies have direct incentives and grants depending on the size of the solar system you’re getting installed.

What to know before committing to solar

Do your research with installers. Ask for licenses and certifications available and any affiliations with industry groups like the Solar Energy Industries Association, which usually hold the installers to certain standards.

Compare quotes. The price of a system will vary depending on the household’s electricity usage, the size of the system and other factors.

Ask about the efficiency of the panels you’re getting installed. It may cost more to get higher-efficiency panels, but they typically generate more electricity and require less roof space.

Human composting?: Delaware legislators overwhelmingly support new human composting bill. What to know

It’s not just solar panels you need to worry about. Inverters, solar batteries and tracking systems also are part of the solar system that helps power your house, store energy and monitor the performance of the system.

There also are many steps to getting solar panels installed in your home. Households need to get a consultation, site assessment and go through the design and permitting process before the panels can be installed. Even after the system is installed, the house needs to undergo a final inspection by local utilities and sometimes a utility company before any energy can be generated.

Molly McVety covers community and environmental issues around Delaware. Contact her at mmcvety@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @mollymcvety.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware is one of the best states to install solar panels. Here’s why