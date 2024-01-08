Delaware remains under flood watch. Here is the latest forecast

Delaware remains under a flood watch Monday ahead of a powerful storm moving into the region on Tuesday, but rainfall totals have dropped in the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Flood Watch

While Wilmington is expected to receive 2-3 inches of rain Tuesday through Wednesday, the rest of the state will see 1-2 inches of rain with the southern part of the state being on the lower end of the range.

Rain Forecast

New Castle County as well as the area around the Delaware River extending north of Trenton is under a coastal flood watch with moderate coastal flooding expected. Spotty to minor coastal flooding is expected from north of Leipsic down to Fenwick Island.

Wind gust forecast

While the rain totals have dropped, the forecasted winds have gotten stronger. Sussex and Kent counties are under a high wind watch. The storm will bring wind gusts forecast to hit 60 mph in Bethany Beach. Wind speeds in Dover are expected to hit 49 mph and Wilmington will see wind speeds around 48 mph. The winds will also bring dangerous seas building 15 to 20 feet on Tuesday night and lingering into Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware facing powerful storm with high wind gusts, heavy rain