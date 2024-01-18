Delaware Republicans want to make lawmakers more accountable and increase transparency

Delaware Republican lawmakers want to make sure legislators are held accountable for bad behavior and spending decisions by giving residents the power to call for investigations of lawmakers and heightening scrutiny over budgeting and legislative spending.

Republicans from the state House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday announced three bills to hold lawmakers accountable, maintain the public’s trust and improve government transparency and oversight.

The Delaware State Flag blows in the wind outside of Legislative Hall in Dover on Jan. 12, 2023. Republican lawmakers are continuing their push for more government transparency and oversight through various bills and legislation.

Republicans also want to place a check on the governor’s emergency powers and rein in statewide regulations with increased legislative oversight.

The latest slate of bills focuses on government spending and ensuring transparency and accountability through that process, and, in some respects, falls in line with concerns that liberal political groups have recently aired.

Democrats control both chambers of the state Legislature, so any proposed legislation would need bipartisan support to succeed.

Barring groups that employ legislators from receiving state money

Blue Delaware, a liberal-leaning politics group, recently called out legislative leaders employed at nonprofits that received significant state funding.

The group alleges that the Police Athletic League of Delaware has seen a 1,300% increase in state funding since House Speaker Valerie Longhurst became the nonprofit’s executive director in 2018.

In its latest update, Blue Delaware also points out other legislators who have leadership positions at nonprofits, which subsequently have seen increases in state funding.

Rep. Bryan Shupe, a Milford South Republican, intends to introduce a bill that would help address that potential conflict of interest. The legislation, which has yet to be filed, would “prohibit any non-government organization employing a legislator who helps write the state capital budget or the Grants-in-Aid Bill from receiving money through these bills.”

If a company or nonprofit has a legislator who is a member of the Joint Finance Committee or Bond Bill Committee on their payroll, and then gets the money the organization seeks, Shupe said it creates the “appearance of impropriety” and “dances on the edge of a conflict of interest.”

“Most people probably think it’s already illegal for organizations employing members of the Joint Finance Committee or Joint Capital Improvement Committee (Bond Bill) from receiving money in the bills these lawmakers write,” Shupe said. “Surprisingly, this is not the case.”

Increasing scrutiny of annual Grants-in-Aid bill

Republican lawmakers also expressed concern with a lack of scrutiny over the state’s annual Grants-in-Aid bill, and have proposed a new committee to provide oversight of the process.

The annual grants bill gives public funds to hundreds of nonprofit organizations annually, and, in recent years, have totaled nearly $72 million. Recipients include volunteer fire departments, senior centers, and veteran and youth groups, among others.

Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown during the start of the 150th General Assembly at Legislative Hall in Dover.

“The Joint Finance Committee has historically crafted the Grants-in-Aid package,” Sen. Brian Pettyjohn said in a news release. “However, they’ve always been understandably preoccupied with writing the multi-billion state operating budget, leaving little time to review (the Grants-in-Aid) applicants or examine expenditures. As a result, there is less accountability of this spending than there should be.”

A House bill sponsored by Pettyjohn and Sen. Bryant Richardson would create a six-member committee to review each applicant’s performance, financial stability and efficiency. The committee would also require applicants “to provide information and financial disclosures, giving lawmakers better opportunities to evaluate and provide oversight to the investment of taxpayer money,” lawmakers said.

The bill was passed twice by the House, Richardson said, but since last March has been held up in the Senate Executive Committee. He said they will renew their efforts to get the bill passed this year.

“Since the House Democrats and Republicans agree on the merits of this bill, we think it’s worthy of consideration by our chambers,” Richardson said.

Empowering residents to call for investigations of legislators

A House bill introduced last summer would establish the Office of Legislative Ethics for the General Assembly and give the public the power to file complaints and allegations of legislators’ wrongdoing.

Right now, both the House and Senate each have an Ethics Committee, but only lawmakers, and in some instances, staff members, can file complaints, Republican legislators said.

Delaware’s Public Integrity Commission, which governs conduct by state employees as well as municipal government employees in towns and cities with no standalone ethics commission, does not have authority over the legislative branch. The commission is only the keeper of legislators’ financial disclosure forms. It does not provide oversight or scrutiny of those disclosures.

“My bill would allow any member of the public to request an investigation if they believe a legislator has engaged in unethical or illegal conduct while in office,” State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Valley Republican, said in a news release. “If lawmakers are truly going to be held accountable, there needs to be an open process where citizens can call them out when they believe something inappropriate has occurred.”

The Office of Legislative Ethics would be located in the General Assembly, but it would be independent of it, Republican lawmakers said. The office “would be overseen by a board of five appointed volunteers drawn from former elected officials, lawyers, law professors, and other experts.”

Smith said his proposal is similar to the Office of Congressional Ethics, which was established in 2008 to review misconduct allegations against U.S. House of Representatives members.

When investigations are determined credible, reports would be sent “to the appropriate legislative ethics committee, which would be compelled to act.” The report would be confidential until the committee reviews the work, then it would be made public.

The bill is pending action in the House Administration Committee.

