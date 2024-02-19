Delaware schools say state must focus on improving student literacy: Education roundup

Top leaders in Delaware public schools have called the state's literacy scores unacceptable.

The department's budget hearing, in front of the Joint Finance Committee last week, called for a focus on boosting that performance across the First State — as DDOE looks at $2.1 billion in funding for the next fiscal year.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on this and other education updates you may have missed:

Delaware Department of Education points to a focus on reading this budget season

Only 40% of students in grades third to eighth scored at or above proficiency in English language arts, in Delaware’s last state assessment results. At less than half, that's down two percentage points from 2022. And in the last 2022 NAEP scores, the state's fourth grade learners scored well below the national average in reading, ranking lower than 39 other jurisdictions.

Delaware's Department of Education pointed to as much in its own budget hearing last week.

"Let me be clear, out third grade literacy reading scores are not acceptable," Mark Holodick, state secretary of education, told lawmakers. He said the state must focus on boosting literacy. The discussion came among many topics in the JFC hearing — from the growing special education unit spending, to allowing districts to catch up to several curriculum-based bills, like the science of reading and Black history instruction.

Gov. John Carney is recommending $2.1 billion to DDOE in fiscal year '25, with some $3 million dogeared for early literacy coaches. That would fund 20 coaches to be deployed across schools as needed. This joins Delaware's framework of adding "high-impact tutoring" in many high-needs schools, having been one of five state's to receive $1 million in grant funds last year to fuel the integration.

Carney also included a first wave of recommendations from the Public Education Compensation Committee on salary increases across education employees, among other investments in a tight year.

Delaware State to host second annual conference aimed at supporting Black youth

Delaware State University's "Black Male Initiative" is a conference focused on supporting Black men from school to career. The event aims to gather high school students from across Delaware, business professionals, educators and community leaders to Dover for the second time.

This year's conference — "Empowering Excellence: Elevating Black Male Leadership in the 21st Century" — should kick off at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

"Attendees will be able to explore themes such as masculinity, personal identity, entrepreneurship and socioemotional learning," the website reads. "Through insightful workshops, inspiring keynote speakers and meaningful discussions, participants can gain valuable insights, develop a deeper understanding of their identity, and build the skills needed for personal and academic success."

Official registration has closed, per DSU's site, but there may still be sponsorship opportunities and other ways to get involved. Back in 2020, the Delaware HBCU's college of business was awarded a four-year, $900,000 grant to develop and execute the Black Male Initiative.

"Our participating students will be forever changed because of this award, our world-class College of Business, and (Executive Leadership Council)'s leadership," President Tony Allen said in a press release.

UD touted as Fulbright top producer for the first time

Students stage before the University of Delaware hosts commencement ceremonies for approximately 6,200 graduates at Delaware Stadium Saturday.

University of Delaware was designated a "Fulbright Top Producer" by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs this month, for the first time in its history.

Fulbright is the country's flagship international exchange program, established back in 1946. These students get to study, teach and conduct research abroad. Alumni overall have included some 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 80 MacArthur Fellows and more, according to the university.

Eleven UD students were selected for Fulbright awards this academic year, making the total for Delaware's largest university 100 recipients to date. Interest meetings and an application workshop for 2025-26 cycle applicants will be held this spring, according to UD.

"It is extremely fitting that in the year UD is celebrating its 100th anniversary of study abroad, we are also able to celebrate making Fulbright's top producer list,” said Michael Chajes, dean of UD’s Honors College, in a statement.

This joins a turbulent last month, having announced new budget tightening measures, alongside bracing for a possible "per-student tax" on the university from the City of Newark.

