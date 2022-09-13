Delaware sheriff to resume explorer program

Sep. 13—After a 13-year hiatus, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office will once again offer its Law Enforcement Explorers Program to area teenagers, Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Tuesday.

"We encourage interested youths who are curious about law enforcement and police operations to file an application to join the Delaware County Sheriff's Office Explorer Program," he said in a media release.

DuMond said one of his goals as sheriff was to re-establish the program as a way to show teenagers that law enforcement is not like what "they watch on television or read in papers." He said by offering the program to show youths what deputies do every day, it will "combat the false narrative that is out there that we are riding around every day looking for people to arrest."

He said the program ended prior to him coming to the sheriff's department. According to the release, the explorers program was run under the direction of past Sheriff Thomas Mills and former longtime Sergeant Thomas Avery. After Avery's death in 2009, the program was discontinued, the release said.

Delaware County teens, 14 to 18, interested in learning more about law enforcement will work with and learn from professionals of the sheriff's office, the release said. The program will cover a variety of topics including crime scene techniques, traffic stops, court procedures and investigations. Explorers will have opportunities to hear from guest speakers and engage in hands-on activities as well as participate in a "ride-along" with deputies, the release said. DuMond said participants will also be able to "job shadow corrections officers."

DuMond said there has been a decline in young people wanting to go into the law enforcement fields over the past several years and hoped by allowing area youth to see what officers do during the day that it would encourage them to want to be in the law enforcement field. "If we allow young people to see how noble and rewarding the profession is, they will want to become involved," he said. "We help people on a daily basis."

He said the schedule will depend on the number of participants and the "goal is not to turn away anyone interested in the program. We want to give everyone the opportunity to participate."

For more information or to receive an application for the program, contact Deputy Collin Roche at collin.roche@co.delaware.ny.us or at 607-237-1641.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.

