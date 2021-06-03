Delaware shooting: 3 police officers injured by gunfire

Three Wilmington, Delaware, police officers were hospitalized after being shot by a suspect during a call late Wednesday, police said.

The officers were listed in "stable" condition, the Wilmington Police Department said in a release.

Dozens of officers remain at the scene near North Market Street where the alleged suspect is barricaded inside the apartment, FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported.

Police asked people to avoid the area or shelter in place.