Delaware snow forecast: Wilmington under winter storm warning

Wilmington is under a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning is issued when a combination of hazardous winter weather in the form of heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is forecasted.

Areas within the warning can expect total snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. The snow will make traveling difficult with hazardous conditions possible for the morning and evening commutes. In addition, Temperatures will drop into the teens late Friday night and early Saturday morning leaving untreated roads icy and dangerous.

Other areas included in the warning are Philadelphia, Cherry Hill and Lower Bucks.

