Delaware snow forecast: Winter storm could drop more than 3 inches on parts of First State

Delaware is going to get hit with another winter storm Friday, but the worst of it will just miss the First State, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, posted their projected snow totals for Friday's storm on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Delaware will get between less than an inch of snow in the south to 4 inches in the north. The state is under a winter weather advisory from midnight Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.

The area that will receive the biggest hit from the storm was enlarged since Wednesday evening. The 4-6-inch range follows the I-95 corridor north of Wilmington to just north of Somerville, New Jersey.

In Delaware, Wilmington is forecast to receive 3-4 inches of snow with areas around the state's northern border possibly receiving more than 4 inches. Outside of Wilmington and into Kent Country, snow totals are forecast for 1-2 inches.

The snow/rain line is forecasted to be just south of Dover, meaning areas in southern Kent County and Sussex County will receive a wintry mix and less than an inch of snow.

The snow will begin between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The snow will taper off early Saturday morning.

What's the probability of snow and closures in Delaware

According to AccuWeather.com, there's a 45% chance Wilmington will see 3-6 inches of snow and a 37% chance Wilmington will get 1-3 inches of snow. In addition, there's a 40% chance that school facilities in the Wilmington will be closed because of the weather.

In Dover, there's a 76% chance of 1-3 inches of snow, according to AccuWeather. There is also a 30% chance school facilities may close because of the weather.

In Seaford, there's a 49% chance of 1-2 inches of snow and a 33% chance of just a coating, according to AccuWeather.com. Also, there's a 60% chance school facilities may be closed because of the weather.

Warm weather coming to Delaware next week

The cold air starts leaving the state on Sunday as temperatures start to climb. Highs are expected to hit 33 with a low of 14. Monday will begin the thawing process as highs climb into the upper 30s and the lows are in the upper 20s.

The remainder of next week will see temperatures climb into the mid- to upper 40s and possibly 50.

