Delaware snow forecast: Winter weather advisory issued; forecasted snow totals increased

New Castle and Kent Counties are under a winter weather advisory through Friday as another winter storm prepares to go through Delaware.

A winter weather advisory is issued for accumulations of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet which will cause significant inconveniences and, if caution is not exercised, could lead to life-threatening situations.

Snow is forecasted to start at 3 a.m. Friday and last until midnight on Saturday. New Castle County is predicted to receive 3 to 4 inches of snow. Kent County is predicted to receive 1-2 inches of snow. Sussex County is expected to receive less than an inch of snow.

Another round of snow is expected Friday. Here's our current thinking. Its nearly 48 hours out so still subject some some adjustment. pic.twitter.com/PCf2mqqWwn — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 17, 2024

The largest snow totals, 4-6 inches, will be in an area north of Vineland, New Jersey, west of Toms River, New Jersey and encompassing all of Trenton, New Jersey.

Chilly weather follows winter storm

After the storm passes through Delaware, it will be sunny, but you won't feel much warmth. The forecast is calling for a windy and cold Saturday with a high of 26 and winds at 16 mph. The lows will be in the teens with single-digit wind chills.

When will it get warm again in Delaware?

The cold air starts leaving the state Sunday as temperatures start to climb. Highs are expected to hit 33 with a low of 14. Monday will begin the thawing process as highs climb into the upper 30s and the lows are in the upper 20s.

The remainder of next week will see temperatures climb into the mid- to upper-40s and possibly 50.

What are the rules for snow?: How long do you have to shovel the sidewalk? Here are answers to Delaware snow questions

How to clear your windshield: Wondering how to defrost your car or how to get ice off of your windshield? Use our guide.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Delaware