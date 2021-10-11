Delaware state auditor indicted on criminal, other charges -state AG

Tyler Clifford
·1 min read
By Tyler Clifford

(Reuters) -Delaware state Auditor Kathy McGuiness has been indicted on criminal and other charges including felony theft, felony witness intimidation and official misconduct, state attorney general Kathy Jennings said on Monday.

McGuiness, who was the first woman to hold the office after being elected in November 2018, is accused of rigging state contracts and putting her daughter on payroll even though she did not work for the office. The daughter, a college student who has not been charged, was paid out thousands, Jennings said.

Attorneys also allege McGuiness structured a contract and manipulated invoices to avoid scrutiny, surveilled employees’ emails and intimidated whistleblowers.

As state auditor, McGuiness' office is responsible for overseeing state government spending to catch fraud, waste and abuse of funds, according to its website.

Jennings said she has not spoken to McGuinness, but expects that she will be turning herself in.

“The investigation has confirmed a clear and a disturbing pattern of behavior that was not only unethical but it was against the law,” Jennings said. "I want to stress this investigation remains ongoing, but today the division of civil rights and public trusts sought and obtained an indictment against the defendant Kathy McGuiness."

McGuinness could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted, added Jennings, a fellow Democrat.

The offices of Governor John Carney and state auditor were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese, Cynthia Osterman and Aurora Ellis)

