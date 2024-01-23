Delaware State Housing Authority website is down until further notice

The state's homeownership resource portal is unavailable until further notice. The Delaware State Housing Authority released an announcement notifying the public late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Laurie M. Stovall, a spokesperson for the state agency, there was no security breach or hacking involved. The problem affects both internal applications and the website, which went down Sunday evening. However, constituents in need of housing-related resources can still contact the DSHA offices via phone and email. Stovall said the department remains accessible and able to provide resources as usual.

Established in 1968, the Delaware State Housing Authority offers programs and resources to enable low- and moderate-income Delawareans access to affordable housing opportunities. The Delaware State Housing Authority office can be reached at (302) 739-4263 or DSHA_ContactDSHA@Delaware.gov.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: DSHA website is down until further notice