Delaware State Police identify 74-year-old woman killed in Sunday crash near Seaford

A 74-year-old woman who was killed in a crash that injured multiple others near Seaford Sunday afternoon has been identified by Delaware State Police as Anna Cannon.

Cannon, of Seaford, was in a 2018 Nissan Versa going northbound on Sussex Highway about 4:15 p.m. when police said she failed to stop at a red light. Cannon drove through the intersection with Middleford Road and into the path of a westbound 2014 Honda Odyssey, according to police.

Cannon was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

The Odyssey driver, a 47-year-old Seaford woman, and her passengers were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Delaware State Police continues investigating this crash and asks anyone who witnessed it to contact investigators at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Facebook message to Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

