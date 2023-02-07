Delaware State Police investigate possible gunfire at Appoquinimink High School on Monday

Officials breaking up a fight in a hallway during an Appoquinimink High School basketball game Monday found a gun at the school, the district's superintendent said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.

"Police are investigating reports that the gun may have discharged," Appoquinimink School District Superintendent Matt Burrows said in his statement. "While there are no reports of any gun injury at this time, the incident is now an active police investigation."

Monday's incident is the latest episode in which police are investigating weapons on, or near school, grounds this school year. The incidents include:

Two boys — ages 8 and 16 — were found with unloaded guns in their backpacks last week at separate Red Clay Consolidated School District schools. Police told Delaware Online/The News Journal the incidents do not appear to be connected.

Police have charged a 16-year-old Wilmington boy in connection with firing a gun inside William Penn High School last month.

Two people were injured by gunshots in Middletown Sept. 23 at about the same time as traffic poured out of nearby Appoquinimink High School following a football game.

Delaware State Police, which is investigating Monday's Appoquinimink High School incident, tweeted out a statement about 8:50 p.m. saying their "detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown."

Even though the original tweet said there were no injuries, the department followed up with a clarification saying there were no known gunshot victims and no suspects had been taken into custody.

According to Superintendent Burrows' statement, the staff became aware of a fight in a hallway near the boys bathroom outside the gym where Appoquinimink played Tri-State Christian Academy — a private school in Elkton, Maryland.

As two Delaware State Police troopers and school administrators arrived to where the fight was taking place, Burrows said most participants scattered, however, several voluntarily remained for questioning by police.

While searching the area, Burrows said a gun was discovered on the floor.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and thankful that no one was injured," he said in his statement.

While the police investigate the incident on Tuesday, Burrows said there will be an increased presence of law enforcement officials at Appoquinimink High School and the district's crisis response team, which include counselors, psychologists and nurses, will be available to meet with students or staff throughout the day.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 at (302) 834-2630.

