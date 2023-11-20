Delaware State Police searching for 2 escapees from Ferris School for Boys

Delaware State Police are in the Greenville area searching for two escapees from Ferris School for Boys.

The escape from the facility on Route 141 (Centre Road) was reported to police at 7:32 Monday morning.

State troopers are currently canvassing the area and the state police helicopter is helping in the search.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Amina Ali said more details will be provided as the investigation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

