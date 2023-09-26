Delaware state trooper indicted amid investigation into assault of teen pranking his home

A Delaware State Police trooper has been indicted in connection with an investigation into "brutally beating" a 15-year-old boy who had pranked his house in Elsmere last month.

In a joint announcement Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police announced felony charges against Dempsey R. Walters, who has been with the state police agency for almost seven years. He remains suspended without pay or benefits, though has not been terminated.

Officials said one of the victims did not participate in the prank and that Walters was on duty when the incident occurred. He turned off his body camera during the assault, officials said, but a program in the device meant it was still capturing images.

One of those images was of Walters punching the teen.

Walters was charged with: second-degree assault, a felony; deprivation of civil rights, a felony; two counts of third-degree assault, misdemeanors; and two counts of official misconduct, also misdemeanors.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Tuesday that the man "chose to extract his own form of personal justice" by "embarking on a violent rampage."

“As a mother and grandmother, the footage in this case is hard to watch," Jennings said Tuesday. "As a prosecutor, the constitutional violations are stunning."

State Police Col. Melissa Zebley apologized to Walters' victims on Tuesday, saying the agency recognizes "the gravity of the situation."

"We assure you all that we are taking every possible step to prevent such things from happening in the future," she said.

What happened

Walters was suspended as police began investigating the Aug. 21 incident in which a 15-year-old boy was assaulted, reportedly by the state police trooper.

The teen and his friends were pranking Elsmere-area residents with “ding-dong ditch,” his family said, when they unknowingly targeted Walters' home.

The incident was reported to emergency operators as an attempted home invasion, prompting the response of numerous officers from different police agencies, including K-9 units and a state police helicopter.

Walters also joined the search and found the boy. According to the boy's family, the assault left him with a concussion and needing surgery to repair severe eye damage.

Prior to the 15-year-old's assault, police detained two or three Black teens not involved in the prank, according to their family members. Two of those teens were drawn out of a Lancaster Village house at gunpoint and held in hot police cars for hours before they were released. The mother of one of them − a 17-year-old boy − was told it was all a "misunderstanding," Delaware Online/The News Journal previously reported.

The 17-year-old's mother said Walters had been knocking on doors in her Lancaster Village development and that he told one of the neighbors that someone had tried to break into his home.

"Some kids were over in the other neighborhood playing [ding-dong ditch] and they hit a door that belonged to a state trooper police officer," the mother said an officer told her. "Your son is not on the video. He has nothing to do with it."

Her son was released after being detained for about four hours with police not providing an incident report.

Delaware's public corruption watchdogs

Walters' charges come as the state Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust − the agency charged with investigating use-of-force by law enforcement and the state's top public corruption watchdogs − recently underwent a shakeup in staffing and leadership.

The division is supposed to be staffed by four deputy attorneys general, as well as inspectors and paralegals. But departures left the division with one deputy attorney general earlier this year, requiring it to borrow attorneys from other DOJ divisions.

There are now two deputy attorneys general: the division's new director, Dan McBride, and Zoe Plerhoples.

The agency has prosecuted not only police officers, but also public officials. This includes:

Another black eye for the badge

Walters' indictment adds to the growing list of Delaware law officers who have been recently charged with or convicted of crimes.

Samuel Waters, a former Wilmington police officer who was captured on video slamming a man’s head into a store wall in 2021, was indicted last year by a New Castle County Superior Court grand jury. Waters' charges include two felonies that carry a sentence of up to 13 years in prison. In June, Waters was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of assault and official misconduct. He has not been sentenced.

Former Wilmington police Sgt. Kecia M. Rosado pleaded guilty in May to assaulting another city officer during a domestic incident in 2021. Rosado was sentenced to one-year probation.

James MacColl, a former Wilmington police officer, was indicted in early 2021 on multiple felony charges after prosecutors said he tampered with and lied about the gun he used to shoot an unarmed 18-year-old two years prior. In March, a jury found him guilty of a felony for lying about the gun he used to shoot Yahim Harris. MacColl was sentenced to a year of probation and 150 hours of community service for the felony lie and a misdemeanor official misconduct guilty verdict.

Brandon Cooper, a former Wilmington police officer, was charged with sending nude photos to a teenage girl he met while on duty in 2021. He pleaded guilty to lewdness, official misconduct and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced in December to 90 days home confinement.

Last year, Michael Carnevale, a former New Castle County police corporal, pleaded guilty to repeatedly pulling a 16-year-old girl's hair and dragging her by the handcuffs in 2021 while she was on her stomach. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

Delaware State Police trooper James D. Boyda was placed on six-month probation after he pleaded guilty last year to illegally using a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend.

Edwin Ramirez, a former Delaware State Police corporal, was indicted in 2021 in a fraudulent traffic warning scheme. He pleaded guilty to falsifying business records and official misconduct in October and was sentenced to a year of probation and 33 hours of community service — one hour for every false e-warning he filed.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

