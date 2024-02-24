Delaware Superior Court finds early voting and permanent absentee voting unconstitutional

The Delaware Superior Court on Friday found early voting and permanent absentee voting statutes in the state to be unconstitutional.

Judge Mark Conner, the judge on the case, struck down a request by the state election commissioner alongside the Delaware Department of Elections to dismiss a complaint stating that Delaware's early voting and permanent absentee voting statutes were violating the First State's constitution.

The plaintiffs in the case were Michael Mennella and Republican Sen. Gerald Hocker.

In his opinion, Conner stated: "The enactments of the General Assembly challenged today are inconsistent with our Constitution and therefore cannot stand."

He also stated that the "Constitution will prevail" when conflicts with statutes exist.

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., called the decision an "urgent reminder that we need federal voting rights protections," according to a statement released.

“Yesterday’s Delaware Superior Court decision is another reminder of where we are at this moment — no matter where you live in our country, Republican extremists will stop at nothing to attack our access to the ballot box," Rochester said.

