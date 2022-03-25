Delaware to provide taxpayers $300 as gas prices rise

CORRECTION: The cutline for the photo with this story had outdated information. The average price of a gallon of regular gas a year ago was $2.76, according to AAA.

Lawmakers plan to provide $300 in direct payments to Delaware taxpayers, as the state looks to take advantage of its $1 billion surplus at a time when inflation is climbing and gas prices are at an all-time high.

The plan, which has the support of Gov. John Carney, consists of sending the direct payment to every resident who filed a 2020 tax return. Lawmakers said they will introduce this legislation in the coming week and vote on it in April.

It’s expected to pass in the General Assembly quickly because it is backed by Democratic and Republican leadership.

More than 600,000 Delawareans are likely to receive these payments, which will cost $186.6 million, officials said. Rep. Valerie Longhurst, House majority leader, said the hope is for residents to receive the money before June 30.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas a year ago was $2.76, according to AAA.

Though the federal government provided direct payments earlier in the pandemic, Longhurst said this is likely the first time Delaware has ever done a rebate program.

This announcement comes just after the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council this week projected an additional $206 million in revenue for this fiscal year, on top of the previously expected $824 million in extra revenue.

Though lawmakers had been talking about this idea since January, the announcement from the council was the “catalyst that pushed us forward,” Longhurst said.

In recent weeks, to help with economic hardship, some states, including Maryland, have enacted a “gas tax holiday,” which temporarily suspended gas taxes.

Delaware lawmakers considered this option as well, Longhurst said. But, in Delaware, the gas tax is tied to bonds in the state’s Transportation Trust Fund. Lawmakers said it’s unclear how much consumers would ultimately save from a gas tax holiday, and it wouldn’t help residents who depend on public transportation.

“We wanted to get the money out as quickly as possible and find a stream that would get it out as quickly as possible,” Longhurst said.

