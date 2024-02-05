Delaware under a coastal flooding advisory despite sunny forecast. Here's why.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flooding advisory for Delaware.

Are you confused since there's no rain in the forecast? The advisory is being issued because of the impact of high tide.

When is the coastal flooding advisory?

The advisory is different, depending on where you live in Delaware.

For New Castle County, the advisory will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and end at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

For Kent County, the advisory starts at 2 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 8 a.m. Tuesday

For Sussex County, the advisory started at 9:20 a.m. Monday and ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

What causes high tide?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, high tides and low tides are caused by the moon. The moon's gravitational pull generates tidal force. The tidal force causes Earth — and its water — to bulge out on the side closest to the moon and the side farthest from the moon. These bulges of water are high tides.

What is the Delaware forecast?

The week looks very pleasant for the First State with sun days expected through Sunday. Temperatures will start warming up with highs ranging from the mid-40s in the north to the 50s in the south.

After a cooler Tuesday, temperatures will climb through the week, peaking on Saturday with temperatures in the 60s.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather forecast: Coastal flood advisory issued for state