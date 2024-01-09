Delaware is under a flood watch, coastal flood warning. Here's how to stay safe

A powerful storm will hit Delaware Tuesday and into Thursday with heavy rains and winds.

The National Weather Service is predicting between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in Delaware. In addition with strong southerly wind gusts pushing water up the Delaware Bay and Delaware River, significant coastal flooding is expected.

Flooding

According to New Castle Emergency Management, the water level estimate for Reedy Point is 9 feet during high tide at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The water level is at a major flood stage. In addition, runoff from the rain and snow melt from Pennsylvania will make it into larger streams and rivers, increasing flooding possibilities on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Coastal flooding map

What's the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning?

Flooding

The state is under a flood watch. New Castle County is under a coastal flood warning and Kent County is under a coastal flood advisory. Here's the difference between a flood watch and a warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash Flood Warning: A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood-prone area move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

Flood Warning: A Flood Warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

Flood Advisory: A flood Advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

Flood Watch: A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

How to stay safe in a flood

Flooding

New Castle Emergency Management has tips on how to deal with rising waters.

Avoid Crossing Floodwaters: It's imperative not to walk, swim, or drive through floodwaters. A mere six inches of moving water can topple you, while a foot of water can displace your vehicle.

Procure Emergency Supplies: Ensure that you have an ample supply of non-perishable food and water. Aim to have at least one gallon of water per person and pet for a minimum of three days.

Know Your Evacuation Plan: If you reside in a flood-prone area, have an evacuation plan ready. Prepare a small bag with essential items, familiarize yourself with evacuation zones and routes, and have a designated place to go.

Secure Outdoor Items: Fasten any loose items outside your home, such as garbage bins, garden furniture, and other potential projectiles.

Stay Indoors: Avoid venturing outside unless necessary. If you must go out, steer clear from parking or walking under trees and overpasses.

Keep Devices Charged: Maintain a full charge on your mobile phones and other electronic devices in anticipation of potential power cuts.

Maintain Communication: Have a battery-powered radio on hand for updates on the situation. Register for emergency alerts at Smart911.com, and opt-in to receive emergency notifications from the state of Delaware and NCC.

Are COVID cases rising?: Delaware continues to see rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations after pre-holiday surge

Are measles in Philadelphia?: Delawareans may have been exposed to measles at health provider amid Philadelphia outbreak

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: The difference between a flood watch and warning. How to stay safe