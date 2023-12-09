How Delaware is using murals to help bridge communities across the state

Keep an eye out for a new bridge mural working to connect Delaware's communities.

The mural, which aims to show the state's regard for service members, is on display on the Senior Airman Elizabeth Loncki Bridge over Route 1 near the entrance to the Dover Air Force Base.

"This mural is the department's way of showing our appreciation to our service members past and present and honoring the life of Elizabeth Loncki, for whom the bridge was dedicated to in 2018," Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. "On behalf of the department, we thank all who served (and) wish all a happy Veterans Day."

The patriotic mural, with the message "All Gave Some ... Some Gave All," was painted on a bridge commemorating 23-year-old Loncki — a New Castle native who died on Jan. 7, 2007, after her explosive ordnance disposal team was targeted by a car bomber near Baghdad, Iraq.

The Delaware Department of Transportation's first mural along Route 1 is on the Senior Airman Elizabeth Loncki Bridge near Dover Air Force Base. The bridge is named after a New Castle native who died in 2007 after her team was targeted by a car bomber in Iraq.

The mural idea actually came from the Delaware Department of Transportation's bridge team as it was planning to award a bridge painting contract for maintenance on bridges along Route 1.

This mural was a unique opportunity for the department to show its appreciation to service members and honor Loncki's life, for whom the bridge was dedicated in 2018 as she was the first female Delawarean killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, said C.R. McLeod, a DelDOT spokesperson.

"We have also seen fantastic murals done on bridges in Wilmington led by Sarah Lester and the West Side Grows coalition," McLeod said. "We all know the history of how I-95 divided the city with its construction and DelDOT has supported efforts to enhance what is otherwise uninspiring infrastructure subject to graffiti with murals that bring color, personality and pride to the local community."

Value in public art

In Wilmington, community groups such as United Neighbors, West Side Grows Together and Cornerstone West have been creating murals to not only beautify but also help bring people together.

Several bridges over a section of I-95 that cuts through Wilmington have been painted with murals, which include animals, trees, flowers and people. The artwork is an attempt to bring together Wilmingtonians who were separated when more than 300 homes were demolished between Adams and Jackson Streets in 1959 to make way for the interstate — the project was opposed by West Side homeowners who fought against the decision but were handed a loss by Delaware's Chancery Court.

"Our effort was established thinking about the history of 95 and thinking about how we move forward to reconnect that division that was both physical, emotional, cultural, all the things," Sarah Lester, the president and CEO of Cornerstone West CDC.

Wilmington's murals, Lester said, have a lot of real deep meaning behind them as the group worked with hundreds of residents to paint them, as well as working with local artists.

She also said that once there's a mural, one begins to think of what other improvements can be made to the area — especially when you involve area residents.

"It's just like a catalyst," she said. "A conversation starter to something kind of bigger around improvements in the community.

"I think that can be true anywhere and definitely down along Route 1."

Route 1 mural

The only Route 1 bridge to receive a mural is the bridge linking Old Lebanon Road to the Air Force base.

The project is part of an $8 million contract, which includes painting 20 bridges in New Castle and Kent counties. That work, funded by the state's Capital Transportation Program, includes the removal of the old paint and repainting the steel girders, as well as painting the concrete abutments.

The muralist used for this project, Chris Kanienberg, was also used for one of the murals in Wilmington.

"There has been a ton of positive public reaction to this," said Kanienberg, who works on large-scale murals and creative projects all over the country.

DelDOT also said they've received a significant amount of positive feedback on the new mural both from current and former members of the armed forces, as well as regular people who are taking pride in it and appreciating the important role that Dover Air Force Base has in the state and military.

"We have also received inquiries from a few towns around the country, as far away as California, about the logistics of the project," McLeod said.

