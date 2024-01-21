Delaware weather: First State survived snowfalls, flooding. Winter warm-up is coming

Congratulations Delaware you survived 10 days of insane winter weather.

Your reward is coming – a possible 50-degree temperature increase and melting snow.

After a 10-day period which included strong winds, flooding rains, the end of Delaware's snow drought, a second snowstorm and finally bone-chilling temperatures, the state will see milder weather this week as temperatures start rising, according to AccuWeather.com.

After temperatures Sunday night and into early Monday morning drop to 11 degrees with wind chills dropping around -7 in Wilmington, 15 with wind chills around 0 in Dover and 14 with wind chills near 0 in Seaford, the First State will start climbing out of the deep freeze.

Delaware will see a dramatic warm-up

While the week starts with a small increase on Monday – highs in the mid-30s – temperatures continue to climb into the mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday with rain expected on Wednesday.

Warmer weather will continue to funnel into Delaware on Thursday with highs ranging from the mid-50s in the north to the mid-60s in the south. Between Sunday night and Thursday, the state will have seen a 40- to 50-degree temperature shift.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather: After snow, flood and cold, winter warm-up is coming