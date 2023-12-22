These are Delaware's busiest roads. And yes, they're probably what you expected

Those who drive on practically any throughway in New Castle County during rush hour know that traffic is often a nightmare.

Between wrecks and construction — and frankly, poor drivers — there always seems to be a jam. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Delaware's northernmost county has the busiest roads in the state.

But which highways exactly see the most volume?

The answer probably won't surprise you.

Busiest roads in New Castle County

Unsurprisingly, I-95 takes the cake for the busiest road in the state. Some areas, however, see the most volume, according to Delaware Department of Transportation data.

I-95 in Christiana, from just north of Churchmans Road to the Christiana Mall, is the most traveled, with 207,905 average daily vehicles.

DelDOT calculates this number by measuring the total traffic volume of a road in both directions for a year, then dividing that by the number of days in the year. (The total volume in a leap year, for example, would be divided by 366 days.)

Another very busy area is I-295 where it intersects with Route 13. That area sees a daily average of more than 131,000 vehicles.

I-495 from East 12th Street to Edgemoor Road (Route 3) is also particularly busy.

An aerial view of the ongoing construction project at Del. 896 and I-95 interchange.

Busiest Kent, Sussex roads

Though roads in Kent and Sussex counties see less daily volume, some of the busiest areas are along Route 1, especially around Dover in Kent and the beaches in Sussex.

At its busiest point in Kent County, the highway sees about 52,000 vehicles daily.

Route 1 by the beaches is also particularly busy.

Route 1 between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach, beginning at its intersection with Route 9 (Dartmouth Drive) and continuing to Route 24 (Millsboro Highway) sees the greatest volume, with an average of more than 60,000 vehicles daily.

The volume in the summer is likely higher though. DelDOT's public-facing map only provides annual average daily traffic (AADT), which is typically used to measure long-term traffic trends. Another method of measuring traffic is ADT, or simply, average daily traffic.

Average daily traffic is measured almost identically to annual average daily traffic, except it looks at the total volume during a specific time — ranging from 2 to 364 consecutive days — divided by the number of days in the time period.

To view the traffic map, visit tinyurl.com/DELDOTtraffic.

