Delaware's February weather gets nicer before temperatures drop. We may see snow

The weather in Delaware has been mild and quiet for early February.

However, that might change this coming week as everyone celebrates Valentine's Day.

After nearly a week of sunny weather, rain comes into the forecast early next week along with a chance of snow.

Delaware weather forecast for the weekend

Warm temperatures pour into the First State starting Friday as highs reach the mid-50s in the north and low 60s in the south.

Saturday will be even nicer as the forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s throughout the state. There is a 55% chance of rain in southern Delaware. Sunday will be partly cloudy in the First State with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Delaware weather starting next week

Rain and cooler temperatures will move into the state to start the work week on Monday. Highs will hit the upper 40s throughout the state with rain hitting the area in the afternoon.

As temperatures fall during the overnight hours, there is the possibility of rain and snow that will change over to all rain Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain seasonal for the rest of the week with highs in the mid- to low 40s throughout the state with partly sunny skies.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather: Weekend forecast warm, sunny. Is snow on the horizon?