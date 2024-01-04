Delaware's forecasted snow totals drop. Expect wintry mix from weekend nor'easter

Delaware's snow drought looks like it will continue as the updated weekend forecast has reduced the possibility of snow in Delaware and the I-95 corridor.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, AccuWeather.com is predicting a coating to maybe an inch of snow hitting Wilmington with the rest of Delaware receiving mostly rain. According to AccuWeather's snowfall amount probability, there is a 56% chance of a coating to an inch and a 27% chance of 1-3 inches of snow.

The amount of snow and whether it's a wintry mix or rain will depend on the temperatures. The low for late Saturday and early Sunday is forecast at 33 degrees. The forecast was updated to a bit of snow and rain. Temperature movement in either direction will determine the form of Wilmington's precipitation.

"How much snow falls in (Philadelphia) and in surrounding areas will depend on the track of the storm and how much of a breeze off the mild Atlantic Ocean will develop," the AccuWeather.com forecast said. "The odds favor a wintry mix that includes some rain, sleet and snow around the city from Saturday night to Sunday evening with mostly rain to the east and south. … Should the storm take a more southerly track, the zone of heavier snow may develop closer into the city."

What is the National Weather Service predicting?

The updated National Weather Service forecast has snowfall forecast northwest of Philadelphia and Trenton. At this point, all of Delaware will be getting rain.

The National Weather Service is predicting that there is a 41% chance Wilmington will get 0.1 inch of snow or more. The area between Dover and Wilmington has a 10% to 20% chance of getting 0.1 inch of snow or more.

How long has it been since Wilmington had snow?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's daily summaries, the last time Wilmington Airport had a storm with more than an inch of snow was March 12, 2022, when it snowed 1.4 inches. That's a drought of 663 days.

Where is the Nor'easter going to hit?

According to AccuWeather.com, between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the area of snow is projected to fall from the Smokey Mountains to parts of northern New England. States impacted by the storm include Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Areas in higher elevations will get 6-12 inches of snow. Northeastern Pennsylvania and the lower Hudson Valley will also get heavy snow totals.

With the lack of snow in the region, drivers may need a refresher on how to drive in snow. Here are some tips from AAA.

Don't drive. If winter weather is hitting, drive only if you have to.

Reduce speed. Ice and snow decrease your traction with the road so slow down.

Increase following distances. Instead of the traditional two seconds, increase it to five to six seconds. Remember, it takes longer to stop on snowy roads.

Don't use cruise control.

Keep half a tank of gas in your car.

Have an emergency kit with cold-weather gear, blankets, extra food and water, a flashlight and a glass scraper.

Keep your phone charged in case of an emergency.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Nor'easter forecast to hit Delaware with a wintry mix