Delaware's job market is rebounding, but slower than most other states

We've all seen the lasting impact the pandemic has had on Delaware businesses and workers.

Restaurants have closed, new construction is slow to rebound and small businesses still struggle to find employees.

But the employment picture is improving, as reporter Brandon Holveck wrote this week.

Delaware has added almost 12,000 jobs in the last year, including almost 2,000 jobs from June to July. The largest gain was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 1,600 jobs last month and has added more than 4,000 jobs since April.

But, unfortunately, Delaware is lagging behind most states in job growth. Unemployment in Delaware fell to 4.4% in July.

The First State plunged to tied for 45th among all states in the unemployment rate, falling behind neighbors Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey. The national rate is 3.5%.

But now wage growth is not keeping pace with the recent spike in inflation, causing new challenges for the Delaware workforce.

See what state officials had to say about the state of Delaware employment, and how some business owners are facing the challenges.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware's job growth lags behind most states