We Delaware's students to share their perspectives on our earth and its wonders

To quote Michael Grunwald, “The human race does a lot stupid things, but we’ve got a powerful incentive to save the only planet that has pizza and Yosemite and our children …”

Powerful indeed. Protecting the health of this all too fragile planet and the diversity of life that inhabits it — especially our children — has been my life’s mission.

Most recently, I served as executive director and then director of programs for Delaware Interfaith Power and Light, or DeIPL. Their mission is to engage faith communities and community partners in addressing the causes and consequences of climate change; to scientifically inform and spiritually deepen our understanding of our relationship with the natural world — and with each other — and to act on those understandings. One critical way to do that is to listen to those who will be most profoundly affected by an ailing planet.

The Delaware State Flag blows in the wind outside of Legislative Hall in Dover on Jan. 12, 2023.

And to that end, for the third year, DeIPL is providing an opportunity to hear directly from our visionary, pizza-loving children.

RENEW — Reflective Essays on Nature, Earth and their Wonders — is an essay contest open to all high school students in Delaware. It is a platform for the students to reflect — in writing — on the unique role of youth on climate action, environmental justice, and their intimate sense of connectedness with the natural world — the web of life.

As co-coordinator of this initiative, I have carefully read and reread every essay that has been submitted these past two years. I have been both shaken and inspired by their expressions of awe and grief, of compassion and outrage; by their calls for accountability and their empowered, hope-filled visions for the future.

Here's a sampling:

“The pond was an extension of my body, of my mind. My brain strung intricate webs connecting each organism to one another, each organism to me.” — Jon Dong, Tower Hill High School

“What can make a real difference in showing someone the natural beauty this earth has to offer, taking them away from the worries of everyday life, and letting them learn for themselves how amazing and jaw-dropping the world really is.” — Sarah McMann, St. Mark’s High School

“I watched the ventilator machine carefully whirr beside my cousin’s bed and realized how her health condition was a product of the polluted environment we created…I knew I could no longer idly ignore the crippling effects of humans on the natural environment.” — Danielle Waters, Home-schooled

“Words will not stop the sea from swallowing us. Words will not go back and un-poison our bloodstream…We must have justice, and until we do, the young people will not stop marching.” — Isabella Anderson, Caesar Rodney High School

“If we do not inform the generation of children now, then they will not care about the climate for the future and that mindset will continue with their children, until we do not have a planet left to care for.” — Melina Leeds, Appoquinimink High School

“We all need to put our pride aside and see nature as a place that tolerates us, not the other way around. It’s our place to protect nature and I want to do it, because it protects, nourishes, and shelters me….” — Ayomipo Adeojo, Newark Charter High School

We need to hear these voices. We need to grasp what they’re telling us. And we had better be prepared to respond.

All high school students in Delaware are eligible to participate and asked to register through the DeIPL website, https://delawareipl.org/dev/renew-2024/. The essays must be original works, researched and crafted by the students, a maximum of 1,500 words on one of the three topics mentioned, and emailed anytime between Feb. 26 and March 11 to renew@delawareipl.org.

A diverse panel of judges reviews and scores the essays based on clarity, passion, attention to theme, creativity, and effectiveness.

DeIPL will offer ten cash scholarship awards, totaling $8,000, to winning essayists.

We continually explore ways to recognize and showcase these young voices. Last year’s essayists were invited to appear on the floors of Legislative Hall on the General Assembly's last day in session — when several environmental bills were passed — and were given standing ovations. It was a thrill for them, an empowering one. The invitation has been extended again this year.

I know that as I read and reread this new set of impassioned pleas for our attention, my own fires will be refueled. We cannot be reminded often enough — they are depending on us.

Help spread the word visit delawareipl.org for more information. Email questions to RENEW@delawareipl.org or Lisa Locke at lisavlocke@gmail.com, or text or call Charanjeet Singh Minhas at 302-359-2155.

Lisa Locke is a former executive director and director of programs for Delaware Interfaith Power & Light.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware RENEW essay contest opens for 2024