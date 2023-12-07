Delay in death penalty trial likely

Dec. 7—CATLETTSBURG — A man facing the death penalty for allegedly killing two sisters in June 2022 may see his February trial date postponed.

In October 2022, prosecutors filed a motion of intent to pursue a death sentence for John Tooson, 33, of Rossford, Ohio, who police say gunned down 20-year-old Selina Easter and her sister, Summer Algarakhuly, 19, in an apartment on Montgomery Avenue.

Tooson, facing two counts of capital murder, appeared via video stream from the Boyd County jail before Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent on Thursday.

Sebastian Joy, Tooson's defense attorney, said the case is progressing and state requirements pertaining to capital trials are slowly being checked off.

In accordance with state law, Joy said the Department of Public Advocacy has filled the role of providing co-counsel and a mitigation specialist has been "lined up."

As required by law, mitigation specialists aid the defense by accessing and collecting information about a defendant's background and alleged crime.

While the information collected by a mitigation specialist does not excuse or justify a defendant's crime or behavior, it informs attorneys and eventually the jury about factors that may invoke leniency or mercy in the sentencing phases.

Joy said while the state's requirements for trial have been met or are in the process of being organized, he anticipated needing additional time, suggesting Vincent vacate the current February 2024 trial date.

Vincent said while he understood "how experts work," and the unclear timeline, he remained optimistic the February date may work out and left it reserved.

Vincent scheduled Tooson to reappear on Jan. 18 for an update and status on the looming trial.