Delay the election? Take Trump seriously. Laws and the Constitution haven't stopped him yet.

Moments after President Donald Trump tweeted that perhaps this year’s election should be delayed, a wave of responses suggested that his public musing should be dismissed. The Constitution gives Congress the power to set election dates, political Twitter noted, and the Democratic-controlled House would never go along with the idea. It was impossible. It was a non-starter.

It was also suggested that the president floated the idea as a distraction from the other news of the morning: that the economy during the second quarter had suffered the worst economic collapse in U.S. history, that another 1.4 million people had filed for unemployment, and that former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who attended Trump’s Tulsa rally without wearing a mask, had just died of COVID-19.

These Twitterverse pundits relied on the strangely enduring theory that the president is once again playing 3-D political chess, even though he is currently in free-fall, often cannot read prepared remarks and has regularly shown he doesn't comprehend the challenges facing him. Don’t be distracted, they advised. Don’t be shocked. Don’t take the bait.

Despite the soundness of the legal arguments being made, however, shock was precisely the right reaction — and complacency about the seriousness of the threat posed by the president’s tweet was exactly the wrong one. Because beneath Trump’s far-fetched words, his anti-democratic intent was blood-chillingly real.

Breaking laws is what Trump does

Those who see the Constitution as a barrier to actions attempted by Trump have not been paying attention. The Constitution explicitly designates oversight powers to the Congress that Trump has rejected and ignored. The Constitution explicitly designates the right to allocate spending to the Congress that Trump has rejected and ignored. The Constitution explicitly forbids a president benefiting from foreign or domestic emoluments and Trump has nonetheless done so. The Constitution says no one should provide aid or comfort to a foreign enemy, yet Trump has done so.

The Constitution was written based on the principle that we are a nation of laws and yet, Trump has worked ceaselessly to undermine the rule of law in the United States. It is was drafted to ensure that no American is above the law — and yet Trump and his abettors, like Attorney General William Barr and the GOP leadership in the Senate, have worked to ensure that Trump is.

Even the casual observer must conclude that Trump has, with impunity, broken campaign finance laws, tax laws, laws against the abuse of women. It is not an aberration for him. It is what he does. It is who he is.

President Donald Trump speaks in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, D.C., on March 13, 2020. More

But concern should not be limited to the fact that Trump acts daily with contempt for laws and the Constitution. Trump’s tweet about postponing the election followed by minutes one that once again argued without any basis in fact that mail-in balloting created a risk of voting fraud. It is a regularly repeated lie, one that was offered up by the attorney general in his recent testimony to Congress, even though he was forced to admit he had no evidence on which he based his conclusions.