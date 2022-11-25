Delay granted in case to close Pine Brook shops snared in drug raid

Nov. 25—A Lackawanna County judge delayed a scheduled hearing on the closure of a Pine Brook tire business and barber shop raided early this month in a drug investigation to give an attorney the owners just retained more time to prepare.

The owners of Pop's Tires and Prime Kutz Barber Shop were originally scheduled for a hearing Monday before Judge Terrence Nealon on the judge's order the shops temporarily close at the county district attorney's office request.

Prosecutors are seeking their closure for one year as a "drug nuisance" and a "public nuisance." A reply from the defense is now due Wednesday.

Attorney James Mulligan, who was retained by the defense Nov. 19, cannot be fully prepared by Monday and requested a delay. The district attorney's office did not object to a brief delay.

When reached via email, Mulligan declined to comment.

After a monthslong investigation by city and state police, authorities raided the businesses at the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street earlier this month.

They found roughly a third-of-a-pound of marijuana and a handful of other drugs at the tire shop, including 24 pills of MDMA, or ecstasy. A "stash bag" that was just moved to a North Washington Avenue residence contained 224 more pills of MDMA and a half-pound more of marijuana, among other drugs and a handgun reported stolen in South Carolina.

Almon Hopkins, 41, James Gardner, 34, Freddie Lee Mealing, 34 and Hassanah Coleman, 43, face various charges from the raid, including drug counts.

Gardner remains detained at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Hopkins and Mealing were released after posting bond. The three have preliminary hearings Thursday.

Coleman was charged though a summons and has a preliminary hearing Dec. 30.

After the raid, prosecutors sought to shut the businesses down by arguing the corner poses a life threatening problem for the police and local residents. Between Aug. 31, 2021, and Sept. 14, the police responded to the area 16 times for calls including fights, shootings, assaults and drug use.

On Aug. 31, 2021, police responded to a non-fatal shooting there in which Alfred R. Robinson, who was listed in state documents as the owner of the tire shop and co-owner of the barber shop, identified himself as the shooter. Robinson was charged with a gun crime and remains in the county jail after being sentenced in October to 18 to 36 months being bars.

Robinson is named as a defendant in the civil litigation to shutter the businesses. Also listed were Corey McCullough, a co-owner of the barbershop and property owners Mohammed Iftekharuddin and Afzal Jahan Sheikh.

