Delay plagues 72-year-old convict's bid for new trial in 1984 Toms River mob hit case

TOMS RIVER - Martin Taccetta has been waiting for decades for a chance at a new trial in a 1984 mob killing in Toms River that landed him in prison for life-plus-10 years on a racketeering conviction.

Now, Taccetta, 72, a reputed soldier in the Lucchese crime family, will have to wait a bit longer.

A hearing on the Florham Park resident's motion for a new trial in a case involving the 1984 golf club-beating death of Toms River car dealer Vincent "Jimmy Sinatra" Craparotta, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been adjourned to Dec. 19 before Superior Court Judge Dina Vicari.

Taccetta claims in motion papers that he is entitled to a new trial because the state withheld evidence that his dental records, which should have shown he was at his dentist's office an hour away when Craparotta was slain, were secretly altered to destroy his alibi.

Taccetta claims in the motion he only in recent years became aware, through a Freedom of Information request, of an FBI report concluding his dental records were doctored.

Craparotta, 56, was beaten to death by men with golf clubs at his Route 9 car lot in Toms River on June 12, 1984, reportedly to scare his nephews into paying tributes to the Lucchese crime family from earnings on their video poker machines.

Taccetta and two former mob associates stood trial in 1993 for Craparotta's murder, along with two other organized crime associates charged with racketeering and extortion offenses.

Toms River resident Thomas Ricciardi, a former enforcer for the Lucchese crime family, was the only one convicted of Craparotta's murder.

Taccetta, while acquitted of the killing, was found guilty of extortion, racketeering and conspiracy and received the harshest penalty of all the defendants - life plus 10 years in prison with no chance for release on parole before serving 30 years.

Ricciardi, meanwhile, turned government informant days after the verdict and was released from prison into witness protection in 2001, a year before his earliest parole date.

Taccetta for years has claimed he was framed by overzealous prosecutors who used perjured testimony of mob turncoats to convict him.

He says in his latest motion that the FBI report about his doctored dental records proves the mob turncoats who said he confessed the killing to them were lying about the state's entire case.

The state attorney general's office, in a reply brief, said even if Taccetta was not at the murder scene, he still could have bragged about it, so withholding the report about the dental records was at most a harmless error that has no bearing on the defendant's convictions for extortion, racketeering and conspiracy.

Taccetta was released from prison and granted a new trial in 2005 by a judge who found he was given bad advice from his trial attorney about turning down a plea bargain. The state Supreme Court, however, reversed the decision in 2009, and Taccetta was returned to prison.

