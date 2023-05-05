After delay, trial to begin for former Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s gun citation at Charlotte Douglas

The trial for former North Carolina representative Madison Cawthorn is set to begin on Friday.

Cawthorn is expected to appear in Mecklenburg County court after police said he took a loaded gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April 2022. The trail will be a benchmark trial, meaning the judge will hand down the final decision.

The Transportation Security Administration said they found the gun in his luggage. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a misdemeanor.

A photo obtained by Channel 9 shows that a loaded Staccato C2 was recovered at the airport. Officers confirmed the gun was Cawthorn’s and said he cooperated with police.

Cawthorn now lives in Florida. He previously represented the 11th district of North Carolina in Congress.

The case was delayed in January after the charging officer was not available.

