New delay in YNW Melly murder trial as prosecutors appeal ruling on documentary

There’s no telling when the retrial of Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons will begin now that prosecutors have appealed a judge’s decision to keep a 20-minute documentary from being presented to the jury.

Demons is accused of murdering childhood friends and fellow rappers Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams in October 2018. His first trial last year ended with a hung jury, and efforts to restart the trial have been interrupted by various legal developments and disputes.

The latest came earlier this month when Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy ruled that prosecutors will not be allowed to show footage from a promotional documentary produced by Demons. The video ends with a postscript that claims Demons, Thomas and Williams were victims of a drive-by shooting in Miami (it actually took place in Miramar).

But part of Demons’ defense asserts he was not with the victims when they died. Prosecutors say it’s a veritable admission that Demons was there. They contend Demons shot the victims from inside a Jeep driven by Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry, a fellow rapper and co-defendant charged with conspiracy.

The defense calls the postscript hearsay that Demons did not write. Murphy sided with the defense but agreed to delay the trial indefinitely until an appeals court can rule whether to admit the evidence.

