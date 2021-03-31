Delayed $1,400 stimulus checks: Non-filers will get payments by April 7, IRS says

Summer Lin
·3 min read

Stimulus checks that have previously been delayed to millions of Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries will be sent out on April 7, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) sent the IRS missing files last week that have caused a delay in stimulus payments for 30 million Americans, a press release from the House Ways and Means Committee said.

Those payments will be sent out this weekend to those beneficiaries and other people who don’t typically file a tax return, the agency said Tuesday. The money will be disbursed through direct deposits and payments to Direct Express cards.

“Our teams immediately began processing data we received last week for federal benefit recipients. We know how important these payments are, and we are doing everything we can to make these payments as fast as possible to these important individuals,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS’s “Get My Payment” tool will be updated once the stimulus checks are processed, which won’t be until this weekend for federal beneficiaries who are expecting payments next week, according to the IRS.

The House committee had put pressure on the SAA last week, demanding that the delayed payment information be sent to the IRS “immediately.”

“The IRS asked SSA to start sending payment files two weeks before the American Rescue Plan became law on March 11, 2021,” said Rep. Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat and committee chairman.

SAA commissioner Andrew Saul attributed the delay to an apparent lack of staff funding.

Saul said in a statement that “despite the fact that Congress did not directly provide SSA funding to support our work on EIPs (Economic Impact Payments)... we have worked tirelessly with our counterparts at IRS to provide to them the information they need to issue payments to our beneficiaries.”

A House committee spokesperson told Newsweek that explanation did not stand up to scrutiny, saying funds ”were appropriated to Treasury with the intent that they would be distributed to SSA in a timely manner.”

“It inexplicably took two weeks for the transfer to happen after the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, which is a clear failure of leadership from SSA,” the spokesperson said.

Who’s eligible for a stimulus check?

The third round of stimulus checks — up to $1,400 for most Americans — was included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Some Americans have seen payments show up in their bank accounts, and millions got them through direct deposit on March 17.

Individuals making less than $75,000 qualify for a $1,400 payment, while couples making less than $150,000 qualify for a combined $2,800 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent.

The payments phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 a year and joint filers earning more than $150,000 a year, with payments capping out at annual incomes of $80,000 and $160,000, respectively.

The IRS said it will automatically send stimulus checks to people who didn’t file a tax return but get Social Security retirement, disability or survivor benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income or Veterans Affairs benefits.

Recommended Stories

  • Smugglers throw 6-month-old girl into river near US-Mexico border, Texas officials say

    The child was rescued by border officials.

  • Veterans to Get Third Stimulus Check by Mid-April

    The IRS is still reviewing data it received from the Department of Veterans Affairs that is needed to process third stimulus payments to certain veterans.

  • Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

    Shaka Smart acknowledges he’s happy to return to his home state but says that isn’t necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette. “I grew up about an hour from here,” Smart said Monday at his introductory news conference, three days after taking the Marquette job. Smart, who turns 44 on April 8, said he welcomed the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball was the main sport.

  • 21 things you probably didn't know about '10 Things I Hate About You'

    The 1999 rom-com starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles has been beloved by fans for 20+ years, but even they probably haven't heard these fun facts.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 22 years later

    Stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been busy since the sci-fi film first aired, including working on the latest sequel set for 2021.

  • Charlotte gets unusual honor when researchers name large white shark after the city

    The great white shark is 8 feet long and weighs 338 pounds.

  • A life coach and essential-oils enthusiast was arrested over the Capitol riot after her boyfriend posted on Facebook: 'Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all'

    Elizabeth Rose Williams of Kerrville, Texas, and Bradley Stuart Bennett were arrested last week.

  • 16 plot holes and inconsistencies on 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The plot of the nine-season CBS sitcom took many twists and turns, which resulted in plenty of errors, inconsistencies, and leftover questions.

  • 17 details you probably missed in 'The Matrix'

    The legendary sci-fi film is 22 years old, but even avid fans probably haven't caught all of these hidden gems and background details.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Man arrested and charged with attack on 65-year-old Asian woman. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering his mom.

    The New York City Police Department said the man "was arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime."

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • An Italian naval officer was arrested in the middle of meeting a Russian official to hand over secret documents, officials say

    Italian police say the officer was arrested in Rome while meeting with a Russian officer to hand over documents in exchange for money.

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Trump campaign's nondisclosure agreements have been voided by a court, opening the door for whistleblowers

    Donald Trump's nondisclosure agreement with campaign staffers was too vague to be legally enforceable, a federal judge ruled.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.