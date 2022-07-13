Delayed court hearing set to get underway in 2017 murder case

Jul. 13—TAZEWELL, Va. — A search for justice and closure continues this month when a delayed court hearing is conducted in the case of a man charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a Tazewell County woman.

Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., of Bluefield, Va., who is currently being held in an Abingdon, Va., corrections facility, was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny; three counts of larceny with intent to sell or distribute; credit card theft; credit card fraud and receiving goods from credit card fraud. All of the charges pertained to the death of Kaitlyn "Katiee" Ann Toler.

Kaitlyn Toler's body was found April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane on East River Mountain in Bluefield, Va. The Commonwealth's Attorney at that time, Michael Lee Dennis, said that she had lived with her mother, Mary Toler, and Pennington. When Pennington was arrested, he was already in jail on unrelated charges of burglary and larceny.

Since Pennington's arrest in 2017, the case has been continued in court several times. A hearing has been scheduled Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson for remaining pretrial motions, according the current Commonwealth's Attorney, Christopher Plaster.

Mary Toler said she was not happy with the delays. The defense continues to argue that more time is needed and continuances are granted, she stated.

"The Commonwealth, it's not them I'm upset with," she said. "It's the defense and, I guess, the judge."

Toler said she was not expecting a trial until next year.

"It's the rough part of it," she said of the wait. "You can't move forward. You can't put it behind you. You get a court date and you have to bring it all back up. This has been going on for five and a half years."

Kaitlyn Toler was a new mother when she died.

"She had a son," Mary Toler said. "He was a year old when she passed away. He now lives in North Carolina with his dad. I do get to keep him every other weekend and a lot during the summer. She was just learning to be a mom and she was getting the hand of it. She was loved by everybody. She was the life of the party and she lit up the room. She's missed by a lot of people. I still hear stories from her friends to this day about how she's missed."

The murder occurred three years before Plaster became the county's commonwealth's attorney. He said that the Commonwealth has a lot of evidence to present when the case goes to trial.

"There's such a mountain of evidence that we have scheduled two weeks," Plaster said. "It's going to take two weeks to present the case. Since I took office we have discovered new evidence that we had to turn over to the defense, and much of it is truly voluminous in nature. Some of that evidence was just discovered earlier this year."

Plaster said he knew that the delays were frustrating for the family.

"While it is horribly inconvenient and I understand that this family deserves justice and they deserve closure, but much of this has simply been unavoidable; and in reality, with the pandemic and the necessity of the many continuances, it has allowed us to develop the new evidence and new witnesses that will be beneficial to the Commonwealth. Most importantly, we are sympathetic and understand their need for closure, and they deserve that."

Scheduling witnesses has been a problem as well, Plaster said. For example, there is only one medical examiner in Virginia's western district, "so it's been a nightmare."

"We want justice, and I won't stop fighting until I get her justice," Mary Toler said.

According to court records, Pennington has a long history of arrests and convictions in neighboring Mercer County.

On March 20, 2012, Pennington robbed the Cargo Station, a gas station and convenience store along Route 52 in Bluewell, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Later on March 23 that same year, he robbed a New Peoples Bank branch located across the highway from the Cargo Station; approximately $12,000 was stolen. Pennington entered the bank carrying a pellet gun that resembled an MP-5 submachine gun. A pellet gun resembling a large-caliber pistol was used to rob the Cargo Station. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department apprehended Pennington soon after the bank robbery.

Pennington pleaded guilty Sept. 26, 2012 to felony counts of robbery of a bank, second degree and robbery, second degree, according to court records. On Nov. 16 that same year, the court, after receiving a presentencing report, imposed indeterminate sentences 10 to 20 years for the bank robbery charge and five to 18 years for robbery, second degree. After additional consideration, the court suspended imposing the 10 to 20 year sentence and placed Pennington on probation which would commence after being released from serving the five to 18 year sentence. The probation was to last for up to five years.

Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope received a letter dated Feb. 1, 2015 from the Pruntytown Correctional Center in Grafton about Pennington's progress with programs at that facility. In the letter, Director of Classification John E. Hinebaugh said then that Pennington attended classes "faithfully" and was "attentive" during class sessions. Pennington completed the center's program. In another letter dated May 15, 2015 from the West Virginia Department of Education, court officials were told that Pennington had completed all the courses prescribed to him by his counselors and case manager. In that letter, Shawn Rubenstein, principal, Office of Institution Education Programs, said Pennington had "taken great strides to better himself and feel he will be successful upon his release from the West Virginia Department of Corrections."

Later on March 3, 2016, Pennington appeared in court for a motion of reconsideration, according to court records. The court took the motion under advisement and granted Pennington a $5,000 personal recognizance bond with home confinement and other special conditions. On May 3, 2016, after meeting all the requirements of his bond, Judge Swope placed Pennington on probation for three years. Terms for this probation included requirements such as staying away from drugs and alcohol, submitting to random drug screening, paying restitution and obeying all laws.

However, on March 23, 2017, the Bluefield Police Department responded to a call about an elderly couple who were the victims of a fraudulent scheme, according to the incident report filed at the circuit clerk's office. In the report, Patrolman K.L. Ross said Pennington had asked the couple for $200 so he could bail his aunt out of jail. The couple, who were friends of his aunt, provided the money. The aunt later told them she was not in jail and had not sent him there to get any money, adding he had "made that story up to support his drug habit." The aunt also stated that she had been "getting flooded" with calls from a person she knew was a drug dealer that was trying to find Pennington. Warrants were sought for Pennington. A bench warrant was issued April 14 and signed by Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.

Swope signed an order April 17, 2017 revoking Pennington's probation, and ordering that he be held without bond in the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

