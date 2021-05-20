Delayed justice? One officer, 2 fatal shootings

The Telegraph

European Union governments are having second thoughts over whether to lift an EU travel ban on British tourists this week because of the spread of the Indian variant. Ambassadors approved a European Commission proposal allowing restrictions on non-essential travel from non-EU countries to be relaxed but diplomatic sources said that a decision on whether to include Britain could now be delayed until next week. The 27 envoys agreed in Brussels that non-EU citizens fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs would be allowed into the bloc. But fears were raised that the EU could insist on British holidaymakers undergoing the same quarantine and testing rules the UK imposes on its member states. The ambassadors said governments should take into account “reciprocity” when setting their quarantine and testing rules for visitors. Every EU country except Portugal is on the UK's amber list, meaning quarantine rules apply. Discussions will begin on what countries to add to the EU's "white list" - the equivalent of the British 'green list' - on Thursday.