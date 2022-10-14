Delayed manslaughter charge shows challenges of fatal crashes

Oct. 14—A crash on North Belt Highway last November resulted in the death of a child, but an Arizona man wasn't charged until earlier this week. The case highlights some of the difficulties that can come with working a fatality crash.

The charges against Charles S. Boyce-Jones, 35, were filed Tuesday even though the crash occurred around Thanksgiving weekend of last year.

Dealing with such a severe case introduces difficulties, as law enforcement and prosecutors try to maintain a balance between completing the process efficiently and being thorough.

"We want to take care of the victim, the victim's family and do justice," St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said. "Most of the stuff ends up in court. It has to be right. We can't just take a shot in the dark on it. So when we do those scale diagrams of fatalities and we do the math on them, and we're doing our homework, it takes a lot of time, but it has to be done right."

The case took several months before being filed with the prosecutor's office, since police had to recreate the crash, and then took several more months on the prosecutor's side. It's common for cases involving fatalities to take longer before charges are made, Buchanan County Assistant Prosecutor Bob Reinhardt said.

Even once prosecutors receive the case, there's a significant amount of time spent determining the charges to pursue. The decision becomes even more important when it involves a fatality, Reinhardt said.

"Charging somebody with causing the death of another individual is a serious responsibility that I just, I hope nobody jumps into," he said. "You know, you weigh, you've got to weigh that pretty heavily."

The nature of a fatality crash highlights the importance of communication with the victim's family, Reinhardt said.

One of the most difficult parts of working a crash involving the death of a child is having to meet with those who personally knew the victim, Tonn said. That means, not just the family, but also the school the victim attended.

"They have a room full of kids with a seat that, nobody's in it now," he said. "So, you know, we let them know and they can work through it on their own with their therapists and people like that. And we'll go on the school sometimes, and talk to them about what happened. Because it's just not black and white."

