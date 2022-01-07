Delayed Opening For Mercer County COVID Vaccine & Test Sites

MERCER COUNTY, NJ — As the overnight snowstorm dumped between 2 to 4 inches of snow in Mercer County, inclement weather has caused delayed opening to many County-run COVID-19 vaccine and test sites.

The County's COVID-19 test site at CURE Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, will delay opening until 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

The COVID-19 vaccination Site at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, will delay opening until 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

Mercer County Ice Skating Center will have no morning sessions. The first session today will be 3 p.m.

All branches of the Mercer County Library System will delay opening until 11:30 a.m.

Rt. 130 Connection: Service on the first two a.m. bus trips leaving Trenton at 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. are canceled. Regular service will resume with the 6:50 a.m. bus out of Trenton. Call Greater Mercer TMA at 609-452-1491

All Mercer County nutrition sites will be closed today.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Thursday, with up to 6 inches of snow projected for New Jersey. The state of emergency begins at 10 p.m. Thursday. Murphy recommended that anyone who can work remotely or start later in the day should do so.

Some utility crews may be shorthanded because of COVID-19, Murphy said.





