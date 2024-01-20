Delayed production of REB systems contributes to Ukraine’s current quantity shortage, says Ihnat

The future lies in radio-electronic warfare (REB) technologies; however, it’s unwise to overestimate REB given Ukraine’s current quantity, said Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Forces In an interview with Focus on Jan. 20.

There was no mass production of REB systems earlier, which led to a delayed supply, said Ihnat.

Ihnat recalled the Jan. 13th Russian attack, during which 40 missiles were launched at Ukraine. The air defense system successfully intercepted eight of the 12 guided missiles, with the remaining 20 falling short. Ihnat revealed that some missiles were neutralized by REB systems, causing them to malfunction or veer off course.

“It could be rushed production or attempts to replace lacking imported components,” he said.

“Of the 20 targets that didn’t reach the mark, some can be attributed to the work of REB, while others may be due to subpar products or other factors.”

Looking ahead, Ihnat expressed confidence in the development of more potent REB stations. He highlighted the presence of advanced REB systems in the Russian military, influencing the ongoing events.

“Trench REB plays a crucial role — fighters strive to acquire these systems as much as possible, as it simply saves lives,” he said.

Earlier, Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in his essay for The Economist, acknowledged Russia’s continued advantage in REB capabilities despite significant losses in this technology.

Leveraging modern technologies would be decisive in winning the war, said Zaluzhnyi.

