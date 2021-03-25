Delaying Meng Wanzhou's airport arrest until after border exam was not an FBI conspiracy, extradition hearing is told

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Young in Vancouver
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The decision to delay the arrest of Meng Wanzhou until Canadian border officers had first questioned her in a three-hour examination at Vancouver's airport was not directed by police or the US Federal Bureau of Investigation to gather evidence against her, Canadian government lawyers told the Huawei executive's extradition hearing on Wednesday.

Lawyer Diba Majzub told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the Supreme Court of British Columbia that Meng's Canadian charter rights were not activated by the "routine procedures" of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

"It wasn't the RCMP [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] telling the CBSA 'would you go first and do something for us?' It wasn't the FBI talking to the CBSA. It was the CBSA that made that decision," Majzub said.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The decision by the border officers that their procedures should take priority over the arrest by the RCMP on December 1, 2018 - on a warrant that said Meng should be arrested "immediately" - was reasonable in the context of a port of entry, Majzub argued.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia during a break from her extradition proceedings in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP alt=Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia during a break from her extradition proceedings in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP

The RCMP officers tasked with arresting Meng likewise recognised they were on CBSA "turf", Majzub said.

"The immediacy requirement in the warrant was not the determining factor," in deciding which agencies' requirements took priority, said Majzub. "Context matters, that's the point," he added, and the warrant's immediacy requirement "was not a command to ignore reason".

Meng's lawyers contend that her arrest on a US-requested warrant, to face trial for fraud in New York, was deliberately delayed so the border officers could act as proxies for the FBI to conduct a covert criminal investigation.

They say her questioning by border officers and their seizure of her electronic devices and passcodes was not a legitimate immigration process, but was an unlawful attempt to investigate her on behalf of the Americans.

The passcodes were given to the RCMP in a breach of Meng's privacy, both sides agree, but the government lawyers say this was done by accident.

Meng is applying to have her extradition thrown out on the basis that her Canadian charter rights were abused so "egregiously" that a stay of proceedings is the only remedy.

But government lawyers say the abuse did not occur. Meng's claim that there was a conspiracy between the FBI, RCMP and CBSA was based on nothing more than "speculation and innuendo", they say.

The RCMP gained no advantage by the arrest being delayed, said Majzub. In a written submission, the government argued the allegation that the RCMP "manipulated the sequence of processes" to disadvantage Meng was "entirely speculative".

And while the border officers knew Meng was going to be arrested, their pursuit of evidence of criminality by Meng was valid to establish her admissibility to Canada, said Majzub, and not to further the US prosecution. It just happened that the reason for the admissibility concern was the same reason for her arrest, he said.

"[The] CBSA had bona fide national security and criminal inadmissibility concerns," the submission said.

Meng, 49, who is the chief financial officer of Huawei and the eldest daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC by lying about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, thus putting the bank at risk of breaching US sanctions on Tehran. She has been fighting the US extradition request for the past 27 months.

The extradition case may be nearing its final stages. Hearings are due to conclude on May 14, after which Holmes must decide whether to approve extradition. However, appeals could last for years, and a final decision on whether to send Meng to the US will rest with Canada's justice minister.

Meng's arrest threw China's relations with Canada and the US into turmoil. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were detained by China days after Meng's arrest, and they both underwent brief trials in the past week.

The trials, conducted in secret due to national security considerations according to Chinese officials, concluded in a matter of hours without verdicts being announced.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials have said the men are victims of arbitrary detention and "hostage diplomacy" by China, in retaliation for Meng's arrest.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine passports: Everything Americans need to know

    Little paper card you got with your Covid shot could be your passport back to normal life

  • ‘The Most Beautiful Place on Earth’ You Might Not Be Allowed to Leave

    GettyThe border between Georgia and Abkhazia is oddly desolate. A long, wide bridge crosses a narrow river that has almost run dry.There is nearly more water on the bridge than under it. And as the bridge is in the no-man’s-land that lies between the mother country and the breakaway republic, no-one takes responsibility for its upkeep. With every year that passes, the gaping potholes in the asphalt get deeper.A clutch of women clothed in black followed behind me, all weighed down with carrier bags laden with Georgian goods. Every now and then, a car emblazoned with the logo of some international aid organization crept across the bridge. Three thin horses passed us pulling a cartload of people who had paid so as not to have to cross the no-man’s-land on foot.I reached the three or four shacks that made up passport control, and waited in the queue. It is not particularly difficult for foreigners to get an entry visa to Akbhazia, you just have to remember to register on the official government website a few weeks in advance. But something had gone wrong with my online registration, as I did not receive confirmation until my entry visa had almost expired. As a result, I had only two days to visit the breakaway republic.“As soon as you get to Sukhumi, you must go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and get an exit visa,” the passport officer told me. “Otherwise we cannot let you out again.”I promised to do as he said, popped my passport back in my bag, and walked into Akbhazia. The first time I had been there was with my mother, five years earlier. Back then, the border had felt ominous and frightening. Highly polished cars had stopped alongside each other, windows had rolled down and money had exchanged hands. In general, people had seemed unfriendly, almost hostile, but we eventually found a driver who could take us to Sukhumi, the capital. The bumpy, potholed road took us past bombed ghost towns; the bloated cadavers of cattle lay in the ditches. The warning from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs kept playing in my head: “The Ministry advises against all travel to the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.” I imagined the worst, but did not dare say anything to my mother, as it was I, after all, who had suggested the rather unorthodox holiday destination.To what extent can we rely on our memory? Once again I asked myself that question when I left passport control and walked over to the car park. The area which had seemed so dismal the previous time felt very ordinary now, almost inconsequential, in the February sunshine. I walked over to the row of minibuses, found one that was going to Sukhumi, and got myself a seat. The driver neglected to say that he intended to stop for half an hour in the nearest town, but he did buy me a coffee. After all, I was a foreigner and a guest.The view from the window was just as I remembered it, however. We drove past burnt-out buildings, abandoned villages and factories that had not been in operation since the Soviet era. Everything was overgrown and uncared for, and the roads were in a terrible state–they had been patched together badly and were full of potholes.In terms of area, Abkhazia is twice as big as South Ossetia, and about the same size as Lebanon, which is not the only thing the two countries have in common. As in Lebanon, people of many different ethnicities lived side by side in peace before the killing started and war became the norm. The landscape is also similar; by the coast it is green and fertile, with beaches and hotels, but the snow-capped mountains with their slopes and ski resorts are no more than a short drive away. Before the war, about half a million people lived in Abkhazia, twice as many as there are now. “Abkhazia was a paradise,” Giorgi Jakhaia said, when I met the blogger in Tbilisi before I went to Abkhazia. He had escaped when he was eighteen, in the final weeks of the war in 1993. “Everyone was happy, everyone had a house and job, and no-one needed to worry about tomorrow,” Georgi claimed. “All the rich people in the Soviet Union lived in Abkhazia. They lived the high life and drove around in their Suzukis, even though no-one in the Soviet Union was supposed to own such expensive cars. If it had not been for the war, Abkhazia would be like Monaco or Monte Carlo today!”The ethnic Abkhazians are related to the Kabardians and the Cherkessians of North Caucasus, but have lived alongside the Georgians for more than a thousand years. During the war of independence in the early Nineties, the Russians gave them military support, and Russia is now the breakaway republic’s closest ally and partner. But that was not always the case. In the nineteenth century, the Abkhazians put up far more opposition to the Russians than the Georgians did. The Abkhazians sided with the Cherkessians to the north of the mountains, and many took part in the fight against the Russian army. In 1864, when after decades of war the Russians had crushed any resistance in the Caucasus, the collective punishment for the Cherkessians was exile to the Ottoman Empire. Several hundred thousand Cherkessians and Abkhazians were squeezed onto overfull boats and sent across the Black Sea, and another couple of hundred thousand were forced to flee. Many of them died, and the Black Sea coast was left empty and abandoned.In the years that followed, the Abkhazians who were left rebelled on several occasions against the Russians, which in turn led to new deportations and the introduction of a new law that banned Abkhazians from living on the coast or in the largest cities and towns. This law remained in place until 1907. Georgians, Greeks and Armenians moved into the deserted Abkhazian villages. Then, at the start of the 1930s, the feared Lavrenty Beria was put in charge of the South Caucasus region. Beria, himself a Mingrelian, a minority Georgian people, had been born in Abkhazia and he made it possible for even more Georgians to move there. In 1939, the number of Abkhazian inhabitants was as low as eighteen per cent of the total population, and this figure remained stable until the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Close to half the population, that is to say, forty-five per cent, was Georgian.Under Gorbachev, the divide between the Abkhazians and the Georgians grew. While the Georgians fantasized about independence, the Abkhazians wanted to remain part of the Soviet Union, preferably as a separate Soviet republic and not as part of Georgia. In spring 1989, several thousand Abkhazians signed a declaration demanding the establishment of a separate Abkhazian Soviet Socialist Republic. This provoked the Georgians, and thousands demonstrated against the proposals. Tensions grew and on April 9 the Soviet army rolled into Tbilisi to calm things down. Twenty-one people were killed and several hundred injured. Nine months later, Soviet soldiers marched into Baku, and only made things worse there, too.In April 1991, Georgia declared independence from the Soviet Union. The Abkhazians, on the other hand, worked to maintain the union. By granting the Abkhazians a generous proportion of seats in the Abkhazian parliament, at the expense of the Armenians and Georgians, the politicians in Tbilisi managed to quieten things down, for a while at least. In February 1992, the Georgian parliament decided to reintroduce the constitution from 1921, which makes no mention of an autonomous Abkhazia, Ossetia or Adjara. In response, the Abkhazians reintroduced in July that year the 1925 constitution, which did recognise Akbhazia as a union republic. In other words, the Abkhazian parliament declared its independence from Georgia. The response was not long in coming: on August 14, Georgian tanks moved into Sukhumi. The Georgian army, which was made up in part of newly released prisoners, had no discipline, and the soldiers rampaged, raped and plundered. The Abkhazians were supported by the Confederation of Mountain Peoples of the Caucasus, which dreamed of a free Caucasus, and they eventually also got weapons from Russia.Georgia stood to lose a lot. A quarter of a million ethnic Georgians lived in Abkhazia and the region covered about half of the country’s coastline on the Black Sea. The war, which barely made the headlines in the West, was a succession of appalling incidents on both sides, and it lurched in fits and starts, punctuated by fleeting ceasefires that were broken time and again. When the Abkhazian forces took control of Sukhumi in September 1993, the remaining Georgians fled the city in panic, in order to avoid the mayhem.“We left Sukhumi on a Ukrainian warship on September 27,” Giorgi Jakhaia told me. “We heard later that Sukhumi had fallen. It happened that very day. Not everyone was as lucky as we were, and many had to flee over the mountains. The snow came early that year, and hundreds of refugees froze to death on their way through the mountain pass. We were put up in a hotel in Tbilisi, the one which is now the Holiday Inn. Nearly all the hotels in Tbilisi were made into temporary accommodation for refugees from Abkhazia. We lived in that hotel room for ten years.”At least eight thousand people lost their lives. With the exception of a few thousand who lived in the Gali district, close to theGeorgian border, all the Georgians left Abkhazia. About 50,000 Georgians from Gali have since returned to their homes, but more than 200,000 Georgian refugees still live elsewhere. Many of them are in temporary refugee centers, and their lives remain on hold. “I dream of moving back to Sukhumi one day,” says Giorgi, who often posts photographs of the old Abkhazia in his blog. “It is the most beautiful place on earth.” Courtesy of Pegasus Books Excerpted with permission from The Border: A Journey Around Russia Through North Korea, China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, and the Northeast Passage by Erika Fatland. Courtesy of Pegasus Books.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Colorado shooting suspect to make 1st court appearance

    Hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil to remember the 10 people gunned down at a supermarket in a Colorado college town, while the 21-year-old man suspected of carrying out the rampage prepared for his first court appearance Thursday morning. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa has been jailed for investigation of murder since he was arrested inside the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Monday and treated at a hospital for a leg wound. Alissa was last seen handcuffed and being led out of the supermarket by police.

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • 'Die, H&M, die:' brand grapples with Chinese boycott and social media firestorm over Xinjiang 'forced labor' comments

    Major Chinese e-commerce platforms boycotted H&M after a social media firestorm over the brand's stand on Xinjiang human rights violations.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Disney has 20 movies coming out in 2021 - here they all are

    Many of Disney's 2020 lineup was pushed back. From the highly-anticipated "Black Widow" to a few animated films, here's what's coming this year.

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Searchers recovered at least 15 charred bodies after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday. At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ refugee agency.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • U.S. questions AstraZeneca's vaccine trial data

    It’s another setback for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which has been dogged by doubts over its efficacy, dosing regime and possible side effects. A successful large-scale trial of the shot in the U.S. is now being questioned by the Data Safety Monitoring Board, an independent committee overseeing the trial.It has expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included "outdated information" from that trial, which then may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data. The concerns throw into question whether the British drugmaker can seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the vaccine in the coming weeks as planned. Just one day ago interim data from the trial had shown better-than-expected results. The vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in the large trial of 32,000 people that also took place in Chile and Peru. According to the data it was also 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the disease and hospitalization. And posed no increased risk of blood clots. It has been granted conditional marketing or emergency use authorization in more than 70 countries.After briefly halting its use, many European countries have resumed using the shot. Several country leaders are also taking the vaccine to boost confidence.In the U.S. the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is now urging the company to review the efficacy data. AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell unveils name of his upcoming social media platform

    Site will reportedly go live in the next two weeks