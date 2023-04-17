Delays clog only way on and off of St. Petersburg island neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG — The only way in and out of Tanglewood, a neighborhood island in Shore Acres that is home to 96 residences, is over a bridge that’s been under construction for almost a year.

The Bayou Grande Boulevard bridge, built in 1950, needed to be replaced. Residents accepted the construction’s inconvenience. But they’ve noticed that more often than not, no work is getting done.

Days have gone by with no crew working on site. Meanwhile, the temporary one-lane setup for construction has residents worried for the safety of both pedestrians and drivers.

“Half the time they’re not even working,” said resident Sandy Alderson. “I would say they work less than half the time.”

They’re right. Miami-based American Empire Builders was issued a notice of deficiency by the city on March 29 for being behind schedule. Though 56% of expected completion time has passed since construction began, only 30% of the work is done, according to the notice.

American Empire Builders could owe $1,500 in damages for every day construction isn’t finished by a Dec. 4 deadline. That’s outlined in the $3.6 million contract the company signed in December 2021. The builders weren’t given a notice to proceed until last June, to give enough time to get needed materials.

“There have been opportunities for AEB to do more work on some days,” said Evan Birk, the city’s transportation design manager. “In any construction project, there are days of no work. But I would say AEB has had more than they should.”

AEB has only been paid for the work they’ve done, which was about $1.04 million as of March 17.

Martin Hoegg, vice president of AEB in west coast central and north Florida, said there is no problem with the project. It’s only the public’s impression that the work has been slow, he said.

“It’s the early stage of the project and the public notices sometimes the smallest movements, but this doesn’t mean that something isn’t getting done behind the scenes,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that are getting organized.”

Hoegg said that his crew did find concrete, “manmade obstructions” that needed to be removed and “maybe slowed us down, but there are other sections of the project that are speeding up again,” he said.

Birk confirmed that Hoegg’s team did come across “unknown or unexpected subsurface conditions,” which he said are common in construction projects and had “minor impacts” to AEB’s construction schedule.

Asked if the project was still on track to be completed Dec. 4, Hoegg said, “It’s what everybody’s shooting for.”

AEB is also working on another bridge nearby, though much bigger with more traffic: the Ninth Street S/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. bridge replacement from Sixth to Seventh Avenue. That project is run and paid for by the Florida Department of Transportation, unlike the Tanglewood bridge, which is a city project.

AEB started the $6 million MLK bridge job in April 2021. FDOT spokesperson David Botello said that project is on schedule to be completed by the end of July.

He said because of the active hurricane season last year, the project experienced some delays that pushed back the completion date, “but the contract is currently on schedule.”

Birk, the city’s transportation design manager, said construction crews may take up several jobs near each other to leverage resources, like equipment and employees, though he wasn’t sure if that was the case with AEB.

In Tanglewood, a tight-knit community where kids play in the street and ride bikes to school, residents look forward to having a fully functional bridge again.

The temporary one-lane setup now forces cars to come dangerously close to a narrow sidewalk. Residents say they sometimes see drivers ignore temporary traffic lights erected to coordinate going over the bridge.

But since AEB was put on notice, they say they’ve seen an uptick in work getting done.

“It’s a crying shame. Not only is it an eyesore, but it’s dangerous,” said resident Candace Westerberg. “To prolong it any more than it needs to be is unethical in my opinion.”