Delays, Closures Announced In Norwalk Due To Expected Snow

NORWALK, CT — City buildings and offices in Norwalk will have a delayed opening Friday in light of expected snow Thursday night into Friday morning, according to city officials.

In a news release, city spokesperson Josh Morgan said city buildings and offices will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

City garbage and recycling collection will also have a delayed start Friday, and residents are asked not to leave garbage and recycling containers out overnight as they may get blocked in by snow, Morgan said. Containers should be out and cleared of snow embankments no later than 7 a.m.



The Norwalk Transfer Station will be open during regular hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Norwalk Yard Waste site will be closed Friday and reopen for regular hours Saturday.

Christmas tree collection Friday will be postponed, however collections will continue throughout the week of Jan. 10, Morgan said.

Calf Pasture Beach, Cranbury Park and Veteran's Park will be closed until the facilities are plowed and cleared. They will likely reopen Friday afternoon, Morgan said.

Coronavirus testing at Veteran's Park will be closed Friday and reopen for regular hours (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Saturday. Those seeking testing should not arrive to the park any earlier than 8 a.m., Morgan said.

Morgan also noted ,any community partner COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed Friday. Further information can be found at norwalkct.org/vaccine.

Information on Norwalk Public Schools can be found at norwalkps.org. No delays or closures have been announced for Friday as of 5:30 p.m.

