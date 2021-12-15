Delays, closures, cancelations ahead of high wind warning in Colorado
A high wind warning will go into effect beginning Wednesday, and the gusty conditions are already having an impact across the state.
A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.
Timber rattlesnakes aren’t native to Arizona.
Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years. Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play
Parts of the western Prairies will experience their first -30-degree temperature this week, so people should limit their outdoor exposure.
Some areas have received nearly 6 inches of rain.
The "Infowars" conspiracy theorist said it was "a legitimate question to ask."
A powerful storm charged south through California on Tuesday, drenching the drought-stricken state with desperately needed rain but also triggering rescue efforts on a swollen river and mandatory evacuations due to the threat of mudslides in some areas scarred by wildfires. The National Weather Service reported remarkable rainfall in several parts of the state. By early Tuesday, nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen in one area of Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles.
The Geminids meteor shower, which is widely regarded as one of the best of the year, peaks on the night of Monday, December 13. Here’s when and how to watch it.
The National Weather Service has forecast gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph in some areas and gusts approaching 100 mph along and near the foothills.
Utah, Colorado and New Mexico may already be using more water than is legally allowed, the report suggests, signaling potential cuts to come.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources showed the animals are "crafty hunters."
A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.
A powerful storm that has already walloped Northern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Southern California's coastal areas.
An extremely venomous boomslang snake was found in a South African family's Christmas tree, and safely removed
Caltrans crews have cleared snow from all lanes of Highway 41 in Madera County after vehicles were reportedly stuck on Tuesday morning.
Vietnam's Son La Province is now free of captive bile farming bears after rescuers moved the last caged bear in the area to a sanctuary this weekend.
A powerful storm walloped California with heavy rain and snow on Tuesday, as several inches of rain fell in the Los Angeles area and feet of snow were reported the Sierra Nevada.
An Antarctic glacier the size of Florida is on the verge of collapse, scientists with the American Geophysical Union warned Monday, a nightmare scenario made worse by climate change that could eventually result in several feet of global sea level rise.
Forecasters warned Tuesday that winds on Wednesday could reach 75 mph in parts of Iowa during a windstorm.
NASA called an expected meteor shower "one of the most reliable" and suggested that the Geminids could showcase scores of shooting stars per hour.