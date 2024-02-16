Delays continue: In-person early voting starts Saturday

Feb. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — The area's first experience with in-person early voting starts Feb. 17 for the 2024 Presidential Primary.

Sam Gedman, chief deputy Grand Traverse county clerk and elections manager, said he's optimistic.

"I think it's going to go fantastic," Gedman said. "We have a great relationship with the township clerks and the city clerk's office."

But late-arriving software from the state Bureau of Elections, and delays in training and testing around northern Michigan have clerks saying they're doing their best under difficult circumstances.

Garfield Township Clerk Lanie McManus said she'll start working at 6 a.m. Saturday morning to test the new poll worker software.

"Unfortunately, we can't access live data [linked to the new software] until the 17th, which is the first day of early voting," she said, a delay she called "unconscionable."

"I don't want anyone on my team to be stressed, so I'm probably going to be there all nine days [including weekends]," she said. "If the new system doesn't work properly, we'll switch to a paper process. We want all of our poll workers to succeed."

Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said in a statement she is "heartened" by the diligence of local election officials who have been "pooling resources and learning new technologies in a compressed time-frame."

Turnout for in-person early voting is expected to be relatively low during the nine-day period, officials said.

Security at the polling places, which are open on weekends, doesn't seem to be a major concern, according to local election officials. Area law enforcement leaders said they don't anticipate any significant problems.

Why early voting

In November 2022, Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal 2, also known as the "Right to Voting Policies Amendment" and "Promote the Vote." Now a constitutional amendment, it was designed to make voting easier and to ensure election integrity. In-person early voting is one of nine provisions in that measure.

As on regular election day, in-person early voters are required to present some form of photo identification when voting in person, such as a Michigan driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military ID card and tribal ID card.

This year for the first time, voters may also use a city or county ID, as well as a Michigan concealed weapons permit, for identification.

Students 18 years or older may present a photo ID from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning. Those without a valid ID may also vote if they fill out the appropriate forms.

The ballot

Only presidential candidates are listed on the two ballots available for Michigan's presidential primary this month.

Voters may use either the Democratic Party ballot or the Republican Party ballot, but not both. Proof of party affiliation is not required.

Voters who request the Democratic Party ballot have three choices, plus "uncommitted." Republicans have seven choices, plus uncommitted.

"Uncommitted" is a way to vote for a political party without committing to any of the specific candidates listed on the ballot.

Michigan voters can still cast their ballots for "suspended" candidates, said Susanne Courtade, clerk for East Bay Township. Those votes will be counted on election day and reported in the official results.

Typically, candidates suspend their campaigns, rather than "drop out," so they can maintain control over the delegates they've already won, and so they can continue to raise money.

Voting integrity

Protecting the integrity of federal and statewide elections was an objective of Proposal 2, which is now part of the state constitution.

For example, the measure guarantees the "fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct" and provides that "only election officials may conduct post-election results." Canvass boards are required to certify election results based "only on the official records of votes cast."

In Grand Traverse County, all polling places will be using tabulating systems from Election Systems & Software, which scans paper ballots and records each vote individually. Audits of the vote, if necessary, can be performed using those records.

Early voting doesn't replace the other voting methods. Citizens can still vote in person on regular election day — Tuesday, Feb. 27 — or by absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots must be received by the local clerk no later than 8 p.m. Feb. 27. Military or overseas ballots will be counted if postmarked by election day.