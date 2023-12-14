Electronic fare system back online after outage causes delays at ferry booths

The embattled Washington State Ferries agency has dealt with an ongoing shortage of boats and delays on routes, but it faced a new problem Thursday morning.

An alert was sent out to riders on all routes to once again inform them of delays, but this time, it was due to an outage of WSF’s electronic fare system, which caused staff to use backup manual transaction methods.

“This will likely cause delays at the booths and we will have our vessel crews hold in to ensure vehicles are boarded,” an alert from WSF said.

Luckily, the system was back online shortly before noon.

All routes - network outage at terminals causing delays Thurs. 12/14 https://t.co/QNmLsAdEgo — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) December 14, 2023