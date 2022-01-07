Delays, inaction and failures: A timeline of abuse at Indiana church

Jan. 7 update: The national governing body of the Reformed Presbyterian Church announced Jan. 6 that Jared Olivetti must refrain from exercising his duties as pastor pending the result of his ecclesiastical trial. Read more here.

Leaders at a West Lafayette church are under investigation after it was discovered multiple children from the congregation were abused by a boy at the church.

The perpetrator is a young relative of the church's head pastor, Jared Olivetti. The boy has been found delinquent on multiple charges of what would be felony child molestation. However, an IndyStar investigation found Olivetti failed to recuse himself and instead used his influence to shape the church's response, and some allege his fellow elders moved to protect the pastor rather than the congregation's children.

The following timeline is based on a judicial commission report that was published and presented to the Great Lakes Gulf Presbytery in March 2021, interviews with victim families, court records and other documents authenticated by IndyStar.

Spring 2019

First known instance of abuse in one victim family.

July

July 15: First known instance of abuse in a second victim family, at a church event.

October

At some point during this month, the boy is seen reaching down the back of a child's pants. This was to Olivetti, who apparently informed the victim’s parent(s) and “they worked through this together,” according to the judicial commission report.

Oct. 6: The boy propositions and touches a child over the clothes, on their chest. This was reported to parents that night.

According to the judicial commission report: “Other acts of abuse unknowingly took place before and soon after this incident.”

March 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic hits Indiana. This is when the judicial commission believes much of the abuse stopped, since in-person activities were paused.

April

April 18: The boy emails a child: “btw consider this [waving hand emoji] to be me touching you. Can I tell you something weird?” The child replies: “absolutely not. I need to be done with you ok stop emailing me ok do not talk to me at all ok do not even email me back ok [angry face emoji]”

That child is also seen this month mouthing “I love you” to the boy via video call.

April 21: Another victim comes forward and tells their parents of serious sexual abuse. The parents in this family report the abuse to Olivetti.

April 22: The parents in that family meet with Olivetti, who offers to report the abuse to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

April 23: Immanuel elders meet to discuss “relevant” information, according to the judicial commission report, and ensure DCS reporting took place.

At this time, the elders also appointed an investigator and ensured biblical counseling arrangements had been made for the boy and the most recent victim family.

May

May 12: Investigating elders Nate Pfeiffer and Zachary Blackwood interview the boy, who confesses to intentionally touching a victim from another above their clothes, under their waist, without consent.

July

July 15: One victim family asks to disclose to their biblical counselor, Joshua Greiner, the boy’s identity.

July 20: That family tells Greiner the boy’s identity.

July 23: Greiner has a meeting with Olivetti, who tells him the elders' notes involving this investigation would be kept from the church and the Presbytery and that not all of the elders wanted to know the explicit details of the case.

July 24: Greiner writes a letter to Olivetti and the elder board demanding that, among other things, the elders seek help from the Presbytery.

July 26: Immanuel Session, as the ad-interim commission, appoints a committee to advise the elders “as they deal with a sensitive matter”

July 27: Two elders meet with Greiner and tell him the ad-interim commission — an authoritative body that stands in place of Presbytery when it's not in session — has been made aware of the matter and that an advisory committee has been requested to help Immanuel elders navigate the investigation.

July 28: Greiner writes a second letter to Olivetti and the elders, this time demanding: Immanuel cooperate with civil authorities and DCS; that Olivetti communicate details to every elder, the Presbytery and the full congregation; and that Olivetti and elders who were aware of the abuse and involved in hiding it from Presbytery resign.

August

Aug. 10: Nate Pfeiffer sends a report to the full Immanuel session, bringing all elders up to date on the details of the investigation.

Aug. 28: The boy confesses to abusing at least one child from another family. This was reported to DCS, according to the judicial commission report

The advisory committee also offers several recommendations: remove the boy from church functions; identify him to the congregation; inform the Presbytery of the abuse; place Olivetti on a leave of absence.

September

Sept. 6: A letter is sent to the Immanuel congregation informing them of "a serious sin that has come to light ... involving sexual molestation between minors." The letter describes the incidents as "a series of acts" involving "minors of unequal age."

Sept. 7: The ad-interim commission minutes are published, informing Presbytery that the Immanuel elder board had appointed their own advisory committee

Sept. 11: Immanuel is resigned as ad-interim commission.

Sept. 30: The boy returns to youth group activities.

October

Oct. 18: A second letter is sent to the congregation notifying them that no additional abuse had been reported and that there was a comprehensive safety plan in place. According to the judicial commission report, investigators later learned that safety plan only applied to the offender, not all children at the church.

November

Nov. 4: Members of advisory committee contact the elder board — minus Olivetti — and say they should have a stricter safety plan: “Your love for your pastor may be clouding your vision and negatively affecting your judgment in this matter. It could be rightly said that you are favoring the abuser over the victims.”

Elders tell one victim family, who had expressed concerns that children were still playing without supervision and that youth group families hadn’t been informed of the situation: “We simply cannot protect everybody from every conceivable physical danger. If we are to believe the statistics, it is likely there are unknown abusers present at most church activities. The way to protect against these dangers is simply to be vigilant and teach kids about what is appropriate and inappropriate.”

December

Dec. 4: A judicial commission of the Presbytery is requested

Dec. 18: Josh Bright resigns as deacon, citing concerns regarding enforcement of safety measures and the lack of a comprehensive safety plan for all children.

Dec. 19: Bright, his wife and several others send letter to congregation informing them of the setting and location of abuse, timeline, current safety measures and potential legal issues.

Dec. 21: Another family discovers inappropriate interactions between their child and the boy only after being forwarded the letter sent by the Brights and others.

January 2021

Jan. 1: The Presbytery judicial commission is appointed.

Jan. 18: Olivetti’s sabbatical begins. He announced his upcoming absence on his Facebook page Jan. 14, and when asked for more details he said: "Big goals are extra time to invest in the family and rest and recuperate after a very long 2020.”

March

March 4-6: The first judicial commission’s report is published and presented.

May

May 10: Petition alleging delinquency filed in Tippecanoe County juvenile court, lists seven counts of felony child molesting

June

June 27: Olivetti returns to the pulpit at Immanuel.

July

July 6: The boy admits to and is found delinquent on all counts, according to Tippecanoe County court records.

August

Aug. 5: The boy is ordered to be transported to residential facility in Northern Indiana.

November

Olivetti and all ruling elders — Ben Larson, Nate Pfeiffer, Zachary Blackwood, Keith Magill and David Carr — are charged within the denomination.

Ecclesiastical trials could start as soon as January 2022.

