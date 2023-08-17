Delays, lines at Frankfurt airport amid Germany floods

STORY: Video footage showed long snaking queues at the airport’s departure area, with some travelers seated on the floor after the flooding caused some 70 flights to be cancelled, according to the Frankfurt Airport website.

Severe weather warnings had been issued by the German Weather Service (DWD) throughout the state of Hesse on Wednesday (August 16), with up to 60 liters per square meter of rainfall recorded in parts of the region in the evening.