All southbound lanes of state Route 8 were closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash near the Central Interchange in Akron.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic slowdowns extending as far north as the Cuyahoga Falls Avenue exit as of 5:25 p.m..

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

