Delbridge Museum work group hires $55K consultant group to assess collection's mounts

The Delbridge Museum work group voted Monday to approve a $55,000 contract with A.M. Art Conservation to assess the condition of the museum's more than 150 taxidermy mounts, which have hung in limbo since the discovery of detectable levels of arsenic in some of them in August.

The decision was made at the group's third meeting. And while their original charge was to deliver a surplus plan to the Sioux Falls City Council before the end of the year, it's becoming more apparent that it may be at least spring before the group even has all the facts needed.

The contract, which does not need to go through council approval, will bring a project team of five people, described by Great Plains Zoo CEO Becky Dewitz as "experts from the natural history museum world," to Sioux Falls for five days to assess the condition of the museum and its specimens.

The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Henry Brockhouse's collection has been on the display for 40 years is now closed to the public.

They would inspect the mounts and speak with staff before issuing a report that would outline the condition of the mounts, the techniques used to mount and care for them, which ones need more treatment, how much that treatment could cost and overall recommendations for restoring or replacing them.

But that's going to take a while, Dewitz said. The earliest the team could visit Sioux Falls is sometime in late January, with a report expected 60 days after their visit.

While that assessment was the only formal action the group took, they discussed several other topics, including an estimate from Headhunter Trophy Care, a Texas-based company that said the cost of removing the mounts, storing them for 6-12 months, working on mitigating the arsenic and creating new dioramas for the pieces would come to a little less than $1 million. That's assuming a considerable chunk of the mounts, at least 25%, are beyond saving.

The price of putting the specimens behind glass was not included, Dewitz added, though she's previously said the price of that, plus improved ventilation in whatever space the mounts are displayed, could be upward of $3 million.

The group also discussed the viability of donating the collection, or parts of it, to a new owner — a plan that faces some hurdles in state law.

Currently, county or municipal museum collections can be given to certain nonprofit organizations — but they must remain within South Dakota and the new caretaker could not themselves dispose of the collection.

Councilor Alex Jensen said he's had conversations with state legislators, including Tony Venhuizen and Greg Jamison, about working on a legislative amendment that could allow for the donation of the collection as one potential option, and implied the goal may be added to the council's legislative priorities at their Tuesday meeting. But without an emergency clause attached to a potential law change, it would be July 1 by the time anything could happen.

Dewitz also said she had very recently received an appraisal of the collection's value, though it was so recent that she was only able to describe it as "two binders in a box." A previous appraisal had been made by a taxidermist, though Dewitz has said the taxidermist has not allowed the full report to be shared publicly, something she repeated on Monday.

As for the mounts themselves, consulting attorney James Moore is working on a legal opinion about whether they are able to put them in storage while these various options get sorted out — something Dewitz seemed eager to do, citing the increased space for indoor recreation she'd have were the animals not all sitting unused inside the museum.

The date for the group's next meeting has yet to be set, but it is likely to be after Moore's opinion and the new appraisal are available for viewing, potentially sometime in January.

