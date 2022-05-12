UPDATE: Delcamp could face up to 63 years in prison after guilty verdict

May 12—SUNBURY — The mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker could spend up to 63 years behind bars after a Northumberland County jury found the 26-year-old Trevorton woman guilty of her part in the child's death.

The guilty verdicts — on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children — ended Samantha Delcamp's two-day trial on the accusation she was an accomplice to the murder stemming from an incident in October 2019.

Delcamp cried as the jury read the decision.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz stuck to his promise of not offering Delcamp any deals even though she testified on behalf of the commonwealth in the trial of Delcamp's then-boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, and Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, 53, of Sunbury.

Burgess was found guilty in November of third-degree murder for his role in beating Parker causing the fatal injuries and was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in state prison while Willis was found guilty of lying to investigators about her knowledge of the case. Willis was also sentenced to state prison time.

Delcamp testified Wednesday she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend.

"As a mother, you are supposed to do everything in your power to protect your child and she (Delcamp) failed Arabella," Mandy Kegler, Delcamp's sister, said after the verdict. "It doesn't matter how scared you are of that person you do everything in your power to get out. I hope she thinks every day about the choices she made how she failed Arabella and honestly herself."

Arabella's sister, Amanda Parker agreed with Kegler.

"I am glad justice was served," she said. "I think about my sister every day and how this should have never happened. I hope Samantha (Delcamp) thinks about this every day while she serves her sentence."

Because the jury selected involuntary manslaughter instead of third-degree homicide, the leading charges are now three felony counts of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years for each felony count. A misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence of up to five years.

If the judge sentences Delcamp to consecutive prison terms, she is facing up to 63 years in jail, according to Matulewicz.

"Trooper Brian Seibert and the state police did a phenomenal job on the investigation," Matulewicz said. "They provided me with enormous amounts of evidence. I am honored to have worked with Trooper Siebert to get justice for Arabella. I'm happy with the jury's verdict."

The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before coming to a final decision. They started at 3:30 p.m.

Siebert testified twice in two days and both times answered questions from Delcamp's attorney Michael O'Donnell, who attempted to get Siebert to say Delcamp was abused.

Siebert said there was no doubt Burgess struck Delcamp, but Delcamp lied on several occasions, preventing police from doing their job in the investigation and she had ample opportunity to leave Burgess and report the abuse to herself and her child to authorities and county children and youth officials.

Right after the morning break, Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor replaced a juror after learning the juror had spoken to one of Delcamp's family members outside the courthouse. An alternate was then put in and less than an hour later, a vehicle accident outside the courthouse was the cause of a second juror's removal and another alternate was then assigned to the main jury.

Matulewicz, who has now successfully prosecuted Delcamp, Burgess and Willis, told the jury during closing arguments, that even though Burgess did the beating on Arabella, Delcamp should also be blamed for her role.

"She (Delcamp) chose her boyfriend over her child," he said. "The beating, lying and waiting are what killed Arabella."

Police say Burgess, Delcamp and Willis all waited 49 minutes to call for help after the beating that led to Arabella's death. Police say all three lied to police about what took place in October 2019 when the incident occurred.

"You can't just stand there like a deer in headlights because you are scared," Matulewicz said to the jury about Delcamp not calling police. "She (Delcamp) chose her boyfriend over the health, wellness and safety of her own child. She chose to let the child die. She failed to perform the legal duty as a parent."

O'Donnell did not speak to the media after the verdict and only called Delcamp to the stand for the defense.

Delcamp hid her face with her hands and cried as she listened to herself on a video of her police interview describing the fatal beating her daughter received.

O'Donnell told the jury Delcamp is a victim of abuse and that the prosecution even charged Burgess with beating Delcamp and the jury should consider that during deliberations.

O'Donnell said Delcamp did not have the ability to call 911 or police because Burgess controlled her and the woman had no money, no phone, no car and no job. O'Donnell said Delcamp did all she could to protect her child.

Delcamp was led out of the courtroom after the verdict and did not speak with the media, but members of her family watched as she was taken back to Northumberland County Jail where she will await sentencing.

"I will forever miss my sister," Amanda Parker said. "I love her and I am glad we got justice for Arabella."